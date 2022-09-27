ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
scorebooklive.com

Tyler Williams, nation's top uncommitted wide receiver, chooses Georgia Bulldogs

Wide receivers have come off the board quickly during the 2023 recruiting cycle. In fact, entering the week the nation's top-19 pass-catchers had all already announced their decisions. No. 20? That would be Lakeland High School (Florida) four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver was down to a...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

WATCH: New Georgia WR pledge Tyler Williams in action

Georgia added a massive piece to its 2023 recruiting class Tuesday night when Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.) wide receiver Tyler Williams chose the Bulldogs over South Carolina, Miami, Texas A&M and a number of other programs. At 6-foot-3 200 pounds, Tyler Williams is the nation’s No. 124 overall prospect and No....
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Yardbarker

Next Man Up: Jacob Phillips

In Thursday night’s division opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, The Browns lost starting Mike LB Anthony Walker to a torn quad tendon that will require season-ending surgery. The Browns’ 2020 3rd-round pick Jacob Phillips will take Walker’s place as the starter and defensive signal caller. The phrase...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Tyler Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker among six players to make the Maxwell Award’s Weekly Honor Roll

It was a big week for Tennessee, who got an impressive win over Florida that helped solidify the Volunteers as a viable SEC contender. And leading the way for Tennessee was Hendon Hooker. Putting together a game where he simply sparkled. Hendon was named the The Maxwell Award Player of the Week for his outstanding performance in sparking the home win for Tennessee. Last week, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix won the award for his sensational showing in a win over BYU. Nix accounted for five touchdowns in the Oregon win. The Maxwell Football Club awards the Maxwell Award, annually given to the nation’s top...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy