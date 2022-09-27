Read full article on original website
Related
NFL great Terry Bradshaw clarifies health concerns, says he battled cancer over past year
Pittsburgh Steelers legend and current Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw caused some concern last week when he didn’t look his normal
Blood & Treasure Finale Recap: Catch the Spirit (Plus, the Latest on Season 3)
The Khan was on… a rampage, as Blood & Treasure Season 2 came to a close this Sunday on Paramount+. Was the season finale “very satisfying” as promised? And what’s the latest word on a possible Season 3? The finale found Danny, Lexi, Chuck and Shaw laboring to convince the Superintendent at the Hong Kong PD that arrested Simon Hardwick is in fact not the Great Khan, and that the true villain is still out there and about to storm the building/seize the banner. Oh, and she has an underground nuke ready to detonate/kill millions! The Superintendent chose to play it...
"SNL" Spoofed Adam Levine And Armie Hammer — And Their Texts — Last Night
This whole skit was A LOT.
The Controversial Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie "Blonde" Was Just Called Out By Emily Ratajkowski In A New TikTok
"I’m not surprised to hear that it’s yet another movie fetishizing female pain, even in death."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Internet Is High-Key Obsessed With Emma Chamberlain's New House, And Honestly, It's Restored My Faith In Celebrity Homes
If this is the future of Gen Z home design, I'm 100% here for it.
Comments / 0