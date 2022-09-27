ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police: Michigan Trooper Shot, Critically Wounded in Detroit

9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TDce_0iCFDC6z00

DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said.

The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit’s west side as he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire, state police said.

The trooper was in critical condition at a hospital around 8:40 a.m. and his family was with him. His condition had been stabilized later in the morning and he probably will require surgery, state police Lt. Mike Shaw told reporters.

Two suspects in the shooting were in custody and an apartment at the complex where the shooting occurred had been searched and bullet casings were found, state police said. They were identified and initially tracked through video surveillance before being pulled over in a vehicle, Shaw said.

When asked if authorities believe the person who fired the shots was among the two arrested, Shaw said “we’re feeling pretty good about it.”

The suspect is involved with narcotics and officers “were doing surveillance on this individual when the shooting occurred,” Shaw said.

The shooting remained under investigation, he added.

“We’re in the process of determining who’s actually involved and who’s actually not involved,” Shaw said.

Earlier, the police agency said its emergency support team was moving people out of the apartment complex. Residents were told by police to remain inside during the manhunt.

Comments / 0

 

