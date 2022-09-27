ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

Iva Lea Hooper Robinson, Age 83 Cornelia

Iva Lea Hooper Robinson, age 83, of Cornelia, Georgia went to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Mrs. Robinson was born on January 17, 1939, in the Batesville Community of Clarkesville, Georgia to the late Daniel and Hazel Wood Hooper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Johnita Lynn Robinson; granddaughter, Carlye Lynn Elrod; brothers, Lamar Hooper, J.D. Hooper, Gerald Hooper; and an infant brother, Don Odell Hooper.
Edward Emmet Hurley, age 81, of Cleveland

Edward Emmet Hurley, age 81, of Cleveland, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Mr. Hurley was born on September 2, 1941, in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late Edward William Hurley and Agnes Catherine Scully Hurley. He was retired from Bell South and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Justine Lookenott

Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County

A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
Georgia football: A surprisingly bold prediction for the Missouri game

Georgia football is on the road traveling to Columbia for the second time this year, but this time it’s in Missouri as the Dawgs will finally see a night game. The Dawgs have a point to prove after the Kent State game, but Missouri will try and hang tough. Even thugh, on paper, Georgia is the better team, the Dawgs need to assert their dominance from the start and not let off the throttle. No more games. It’s trying to make teams pay with this offense and let the defense grow.
Bobby Bowman, Age 65 Cleveland

Bobby Bowman, age 65 of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. 706-865-3101.
As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga

Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
Must-see pumpkin patches in Georgia | List

GEORGIA, USA — As you break out those cozy blankets and sweaters this fall, take the scenic route to some of these pumpkin patches in Georgia and check out where to go apple picking. Address: 5340 Cornelia Hwy, Alto, GA 30510. Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. to 9...
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
Tips For Preparing For Hurricane Ian

(Cleveland)- As residents of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Ian White County Public Safety Public Information Officers Bryce Barrett has some tips for you to get prepared. Barrett said, to recognize warnings and alerts. Sign up for emergency notifications for White County’s Code Red notification system at...
A couple’s guide to Blue Ridge in the fall

You don’t have to go far to enjoy a romantic weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Just two hours north of Atlanta sits Blue Ridge, a town nestled in the north Georgia mountains and perfect for a romantic fall retreat. Your adventure begins at the...
Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
New primary care Clemson Rural Health primary care clinic opens in Walhalla

‘Mission-driven’ outreach program expands its decade-long presence in Oconee County to a full-time facility focused on treating chronic disease. The Clemson Health Clinic at Walhalla (CHC-W) celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on September 29, 2022, marking the expansion of Clemson Rural Health’s outreach to South Carolina, both through fixed health care facilities and mobile health units. Elected and appointed officials hailed the opening as transformative, both for the long-abandoned building that the clinic now occupies and for the lives that will be changed by virtue of its services.
WALHALLA, SC

