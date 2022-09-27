Read full article on original website
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
wrwh.com
Iva Lea Hooper Robinson, Age 83 Cornelia
Iva Lea Hooper Robinson, age 83, of Cornelia, Georgia went to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Mrs. Robinson was born on January 17, 1939, in the Batesville Community of Clarkesville, Georgia to the late Daniel and Hazel Wood Hooper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Johnita Lynn Robinson; granddaughter, Carlye Lynn Elrod; brothers, Lamar Hooper, J.D. Hooper, Gerald Hooper; and an infant brother, Don Odell Hooper.
wrwh.com
Edward Emmet Hurley, age 81, of Cleveland
Edward Emmet Hurley, age 81, of Cleveland, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Mr. Hurley was born on September 2, 1941, in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late Edward William Hurley and Agnes Catherine Scully Hurley. He was retired from Bell South and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County
A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigative update in death of Debbie Collier
The Georgia mom was found partially nude, burned and grasping a small tree in the woods in Habersham County. Investigators respond to questions about her death investigation.
Local briefs include Saturday forums in Athens, postponed festival in Franklin Co
A Saturday session will focus on plans for an eastside library: it’s underway at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning at Fire Station 7 on Barnett Shoals Road. Athens-Clarke County voters approved the special purposes local option sales tax referendum that will fund library construction to the tune of more than $14 million.
Georgia football: A surprisingly bold prediction for the Missouri game
Georgia football is on the road traveling to Columbia for the second time this year, but this time it’s in Missouri as the Dawgs will finally see a night game. The Dawgs have a point to prove after the Kent State game, but Missouri will try and hang tough. Even thugh, on paper, Georgia is the better team, the Dawgs need to assert their dominance from the start and not let off the throttle. No more games. It’s trying to make teams pay with this offense and let the defense grow.
wrwh.com
Bobby Bowman, Age 65 Cleveland
Bobby Bowman, age 65 of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. 706-865-3101.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
Must-see pumpkin patches in Georgia | List
GEORGIA, USA — As you break out those cozy blankets and sweaters this fall, take the scenic route to some of these pumpkin patches in Georgia and check out where to go apple picking. Address: 5340 Cornelia Hwy, Alto, GA 30510. Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. to 9...
Hall County 4th grader saves choking classmate
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta fourth grade student is being recognized for his bravery and quick thinking that saved a classmate’s life. Hall County School District officials say Julian Pedraza, who goes to Martin Elementary School, was at lunch when he noticed one of his classmates was choking.
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia will pay $71M to receive water from Lake Lanier as 'tri-state water wars' end with pact
(The Center Square) — Georgia will pay roughly $71 million over 30 years to access water in Lake Lanier, a significant development in the seemingly never-ending fight over water. The deal allows the water service providers for Gwinnett, Cumming and Forsyth counties and the cities of Buford and Gainesville...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
wrwh.com
Tips For Preparing For Hurricane Ian
(Cleveland)- As residents of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Ian White County Public Safety Public Information Officers Bryce Barrett has some tips for you to get prepared. Barrett said, to recognize warnings and alerts. Sign up for emergency notifications for White County’s Code Red notification system at...
AccessAtlanta
A couple’s guide to Blue Ridge in the fall
You don’t have to go far to enjoy a romantic weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Just two hours north of Atlanta sits Blue Ridge, a town nestled in the north Georgia mountains and perfect for a romantic fall retreat. Your adventure begins at the...
Red and Black
Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
clemson.edu
New primary care Clemson Rural Health primary care clinic opens in Walhalla
‘Mission-driven’ outreach program expands its decade-long presence in Oconee County to a full-time facility focused on treating chronic disease. The Clemson Health Clinic at Walhalla (CHC-W) celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on September 29, 2022, marking the expansion of Clemson Rural Health’s outreach to South Carolina, both through fixed health care facilities and mobile health units. Elected and appointed officials hailed the opening as transformative, both for the long-abandoned building that the clinic now occupies and for the lives that will be changed by virtue of its services.
