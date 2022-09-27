Yellowstone fans immediately began dissecting the trailer for Season 5 and unearthed important clues about the upcoming episodes. Here's what those clues could mean. For those just plugging back in, Season 4 of Yellowstone ended with Jamie Dutton being blackmailed into killing his birth father, by Beth Dutton. John Dutton had agreed to run for governor of Montana. Beth and Rip Wheeler got married. Kayce Dutton and his wife Monica learn they're pregnant before Kayce goes on a vision quest (what he finds is still TBA).

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO