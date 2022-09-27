ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped

TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
‘Yellowstone’ Trailer Breakdown: 5 Things Fans Noticed and What Those Things Mean

Yellowstone fans immediately began dissecting the trailer for Season 5 and unearthed important clues about the upcoming episodes. Here's what those clues could mean. For those just plugging back in, Season 4 of Yellowstone ended with Jamie Dutton being blackmailed into killing his birth father, by Beth Dutton. John Dutton had agreed to run for governor of Montana. Beth and Rip Wheeler got married. Kayce Dutton and his wife Monica learn they're pregnant before Kayce goes on a vision quest (what he finds is still TBA).
