FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Creepy Looking Hickory Horned Devil Popping up in the South
They look like something you would see in a science fiction horror movie but the creepy crawly things are turning up in trees and backyards throughout much of the South including some parts of eastern Texas. They are called the Hickory Horned Devil, they are the largest caterpillar in the...
Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped
TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
Carrie Underwood’s Boys Are More Rambunctious Than Ever These Days
Carrie Underwood has her hands full at home, and she's outnumbered! Between her husband, Mike, and her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, it's a house filled with masculinity — and bodily functions. "They’re seven and three. Everything with them is farts and wrestling," she tells Country Countdown...
If You See A Blue Pumpkin This Halloween What Does It Mean?
With the feeling of fall in the air, the decorations are out and of course, Halloween is just around the corner. This year you need to get a blue pumpkin to add to your decorations. I have a neighbor that goes all out for Halloween. He decorates his entire front...
See Inside ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Spectacular Real-Life Ranch [Pictures]
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner doesn't just live the ranch life when he's on the set of the hit Paramount Network show. When he's away from the set in Montana, the Oscar-winning actor lives in rural luxury in his real life on a spectacular 160-acre ranch in Colorado that rivals anything his TV character, John Dutton, has ever experienced.
Remember When Rapper Coolio Tapped Kenny Rogers for a Duet? [Watch]
Rapper and producer Coolio died on Wednesday (Sept. 28). The Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" hitmaker was an icon in the '90s, but as the decade flipped, he asked a country legend to help him out with a song. Kenny Rogers appears in this music video for "The Hustler," a song found...
‘Yellowstone’ Trailer Breakdown: 5 Things Fans Noticed and What Those Things Mean
Yellowstone fans immediately began dissecting the trailer for Season 5 and unearthed important clues about the upcoming episodes. Here's what those clues could mean. For those just plugging back in, Season 4 of Yellowstone ended with Jamie Dutton being blackmailed into killing his birth father, by Beth Dutton. John Dutton had agreed to run for governor of Montana. Beth and Rip Wheeler got married. Kayce Dutton and his wife Monica learn they're pregnant before Kayce goes on a vision quest (what he finds is still TBA).
Jason Aldean’s Kids Share the Sweetest Goodbye Before Spending Their First Night Apart [Watch]
Jason Aldean's youngest children, Memphis and Navy, have an incredibly strong sibling bond, and their sweet relationship was caught on camera in a recent video shared by their mom, Brittany Aldean. In the caption, Brittany explains that 4-year-old Memphis was leaving to spend the night with one grandparent, while 3-year-old...
