ROSEN, Leading Investor Counsel, Encourages Lottery.com, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - LTRY, LTRYW

Benzinga
COIN, KRBP & TUYA Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
coinjournal.net
Theta invests $500m in crypto-native venture capital funds
Theta Capital Management, a leading blockchain venture capital investor and fund manager based in Amsterdam (‘Theta Capital’), raised $500 million in total last year. The company will invest this amount in crypto VC funds through its fund of funds program Theta Blockchain Ventures, Coin Journal learned from a press release.
Benzinga
Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Notifies Barclays PLC (BCS) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") BCS and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Barclays American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between February 18, 2021, and March 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bcs1.
cryptopotato.com
SEC Targets The Hydrogen, Related Entities Over Crypto Securities Market Manipulation
The alleged misconduct by The Hydrogen occurred from January 2018 to April 2019. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against The Hydrogen and its market maker, Moonwalkersfor, for allegedly engaging in unregistered securities and artificially inflating token’s priceoken. The SEC accused the two firms and...
zycrypto.com
SEC Charges Crypto Firm Hydrogen Technology With Selling Unregistered Securities
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged The Hydrogen Technology Corporation with “violating the registration, antifraud, and market manipulation provisions of the securities laws.”. According to a Wednesday statement, the regulator also charged the New York-based firm’s former CEO, Michael Ross Kane, alongside Tyler Ostern, CEO of “Market-making...
CNBC
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
TPG, Thoma Bravo Express Takeover Interest For This Cloud Application Provider
Workiva Inc WK, a cloud application provider for reporting and compliance, attracted takeover interest from private equity firms. Thoma Bravo and TPG are among firms that have held financing discussions with direct lenders to support a potential transaction, Bloomberg reports. Workiva, led by CEO Martin Vanderploeg, had a market valuation...
BlackRock is Choosing Credit Over Stocks - Here's How Individual Investors Are Doing The Same
Investment managers and individuals are showing they’ve had enough with the stock market. Borrowing costs continue to go up, and cheap funds that ignited a formerly bull market have disappeared. When the world’s largest asset management firm is shunning the stock market for credit, individual investors probably need to start paying attention.
Investment company executive charged for allegedly withholding millions of dollars from clients
A man who ran two California-based investment companies and frequently appeared as a TV financial news analyst was charged Wednesday with securities fraud for allegedly bilking clients out of millions of dollars, federal prosecutors said. James Arthur McDonald Jr., 50, was charged with a single fraud count and could face...
financefeeds.com
SEC charges Justin Costello and David Ferraro for securities fraud and posing as billionaire veteran
The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Cannabis executive Justin Costello and David Ferraro, an associate of Costello’s, for promoting the stock of several microcap companies on social media without disclosing their own simultaneous stock sales as market prices rose. Justin Costello used a false persona, as a Harvard-educated military...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Assigned Sell-Equivalent Stock Rating by Wells Fargo on Competition Risk
Coinbase Global (COIN) was assigned an underweight stock recommendation by Wells Fargo Thursday as the bank sees increased global competition eating into the crypto exchange's market share and lower retail fees eroding profitability. The company's path to sustainable profitability will be challenging given the above dynamics, and effects of the...
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Could Enjoy “Renaissance” as Trust in Banks Fades: Druckenmiller
Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller has hinted at a "renaissance" for the crypto space if public trust fades in central banks. Still, rate hikes from the Fed and worsening macroeconomic conditions have proven brutal to the industry. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have not gone unnoticed by the traditional investment class.
Trump’s Truth Social merger partner changes address to a UPS store after investors pull $130 million
The company looking to take Trump Media and Technology Group public has changed its listed address to a UPS store in Miami, CNBC reports. Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) changed its address came with its regulatory filing on Friday disclosing its financing losses of $138.5 million of the $1 billion in financing it got from investors to fund Trump Media.
thediwire.com
SEC’s Electronic Messaging Sweep is a Warning Shot for Broker-Dealers and Investment Advisors
By ordering more than $1.1 billion in penalties against the world’s largest banks and brokerages based on admissions of willful violative conduct, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) forcefully emphasized the message that neither technological evolution of electronic messaging and communication nor remote work trends in the COVID-era shall excuse any registered securities participants from the critical recordkeeping provisions of the federal securities laws.
coinfomania.com
Crypto Lender Nexo Buys Stake in U.S. Chartered Bank
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has acquired a stake in the U.S. federally chartered financial institution Summit National Bank, a subsidiary of Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven), which was established in 1984 and regulated under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Nexo to Offer Crypto Services to U.S. Customers. The...
forkast.news
Markets: XRP jumps amid court ruling against SEC, Bitcoin gains, Ether sole loser in crypto top 10
Bitcoin edged higher to remain above US$19,000 in early Friday morning trading in Asia, after fluctuating around that resistance level all week. Ether dipped, while XRP led the gainers among the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.7% in the past 24 hours to trade at...
fintechfutures.com
Revolut can offer crypto asset services after FCA AML registration
UK-based super-app Revolut is now able to offer crypto asset services in the UK after meeting Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) anti-money laundering (AML) standards. Revolut, which has been authorised as an electronic money institution by the FCA for more than four years, was added to the FCA’s Financial Services Register on 26 September.
ihodl.com
Thailand's SEC Accuses Crypto Exchange Bitkub of Fictitious Operations
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) has just filed a lawsuit against crypto platform Bitkub. Two individuals associated with the exchange have also reportedly been sued. According to the regulator, the defendants have been involved in fictitious transactions on the platform. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get...
cryptoglobe.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Doubles Down on Explosive $XRP Price Prediction
A widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst has doubled down on his $XRP price prediction made at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. In the latest issue of the Technical...
