ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

3 Charming Places In Texas For A Quick Weekend Getaway!

If you and your significant other are long overdue for a weekend getaway, I've got 3 places you must check out. All 3 are here in Texas and just about less than 5 hours away from Odessa. If you are itching for a quick weekend getaway and want to get out of dodge, I do not think you will be disappointed at all with my suggestions.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy