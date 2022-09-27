ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Cleveland.com

Bally Sports Ohio announces changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio viewers will notice a few changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts this season. Cayleigh Griffin, who spent the 2018-19 season covering the team as a host and reporter when the network was known as Fox Sports Ohio, returns as the new host of “Cavaliers Live,” which airs before and after every game on Bally Sports Ohio. She’ll be joined by the show’s longtime co-host, former Cavaliers player Campy Russell.
247Sports

UNC's Brandon Robinson Joins Charlotte Hornets Staff

Former North Carolina standout Brandon Robinson is joining the Charlotte Hornets coaching staff as a Basketball Operations Assistant. The Hornets also hired Marvin Williams to their operations department on Wednesday. Including owner Michael Jordan and general manager Mitch Kupchak, Robinson is the sixth former Tar Heel on Charlotte’s staff.
NBA

Timberwolves Single Game Tickets On-Sale Saturday

Team also announces single game promotions and theme nights. Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that single game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase single game tickets at https://www.timberwolves.com/single or by phone at 612-673-1234. The...
NBA

CareSource and Atlanta Hawks Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Partnership to Support Community Engagement and Wellness Throughout Metro Atlanta. ATLANTA (September 27, 2022) – The Atlanta Hawks and CareSource, a leading non-profit health plan, today announced a multi-year agreement that includes initiatives focused on the health and wellness of the Atlanta community and underserved families. Throughout this integrated partnership, CareSource and the Hawks will work together to make a meaningful impact in Atlanta. As part of the agreement, CareSource will be designated as proud partner of the Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks and their branding will be featured throughout the award-winning State Farm Arena.
NBA

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 29, 2022

Wednesday marked the 2022-23 season debut of the Pelicans Podcast, highlighted by the guest appearance of ESPN’s Malika Andrews. The host of “NBA Today” discussed how much she’s looking forward to watching New Orleans play this season, while also participating in a game of “Chop It or Drop It” with us, a concept “borrowed” from her show.
NBA

How Good Can the Orlando Magic Be Defensively in 2022-23?

ORLANDO - A team must be great defensively to seriously contend for an NBA title, or even just to make a deep playoff run. That’s the bottom line in the NBA. Sure, there have been a few exceptions here and there throughout the league’s history. But there’s way too much evidence supporting that notion to believe otherwise.
NBA

Thunder Acquires Maurice Harkless and Second-Round Pick

Oklahoma City also amends conditions on additional second-round pick. OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick and will receive amendments on the conditions of a previously traded 2025 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Vít Krejčí, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
247Sports

2024 four-star PG Juni Mobley cuts list to six

Juni Mobley, the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to six schools, he tells 247Sports. His finalists include: Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, Ohio State, USC and Xavier. The six-foot, 150-pound point guard out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman is coming off official...
