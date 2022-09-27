Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO
Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
Top 35 Pay Per View Boxing Events of All Time
World Boxing News counts down the Top 35 revenue-generating Pay Per View boxing events of all time featuring the best names in the sport. The list considers inflation and has altered since the last time WBN named the Top 30 back in 2020. Since then, Mike Tyson’s boxing exhibition match...
Why won’t Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk?
Tyson Fury is having trouble getting a fight with Anthony Joshua over the line, so why not fight the man who beat his Brit rival?. The situation came to a head with Fury and Joshua on Monday and Tuesday as a deadline to make the fight expired. The reignition of...
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II teased but denied
Floyd Mayweather visited the Philippines after his Japan win but took the opportunity to rule out facing Manny Pacquiao again. Despite being open to an exhibition of sorts in the future, Mayweather confirmed that “MayPac 2” is off the table professionally. “I’ll be back. I’m just happy to...
Adrien Broner in career nosedive with latest social media post
Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner has admitted for the first time that his boxing career is heading on a downward trajectory. “The Problem,” who once fought Manny Pacquiao and was considered a Pound for Pound star, has fought just once in almost four years. Despite still being on the...
Andy Ruiz Jr. out of Tyson Fury fight ahead of Deontay Wilder PPV
Andy Ruiz Jr. is not expected back in training until November, ruling out the notion of a fight with Tyson Fury in December. The fact Ruiz is on vacation also halts any plans to face Anthony Joshua on December 17. Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Deontay Wilder. As World Boxing News...
AJ “doesn’t want it” as three-man shortlist is named for Tyson Fury
The father of Tyson Fury, John Fury, has stated his son is looking at alternatives after saying the Anthony Joshua fight won’t happen this year. Speaking to Sportsmail via Free Bets, Fury Sr. believes Joshua’s team is too wary of losing three times in a row. Joshua lost...
Fury-Charr, Joshua-Zhang double main event before 2023 bout?
The possibility of Fury vs Charr and Joshua vs Zhang on the same night is now open for discussion regarding December 3rd. It’s becoming abundantly clear that Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is struggling to get over the line for the booked date. So why don’t they share a bill before meeting in 2023?
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford another boxing contract mess
World champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are no closer to signing on the dotted line for a massive Pay Per View. Despite months of back-and-forth discussions, Spence and Crawford will have to consider alternative opponents shortly. Jaron Ennis is the next in line to challenge Spence Jr. if...
Robert Helenius blasted as a Deontay Wilder sparring partner
Deontay Wilder trainer Malik Scott didn’t give a glowing reference to upcoming opponent Robert Helenius regarding his sparring with the former world champion. Scott, who oversaw the move to bring the big Finn into camp for the Tyson Fury trilogy last year, says Helenius needs the bright lights of a fight to throw down.
Eddie Hearn blamed for Fury vs Joshua not being finalized
Promoter Eddie Hearn is getting blamed by more than one person involved in stalled negotiations for a Fury vs Joshua British showdown. Anthony Joshua’s handler stands accused of delay tactics by holding onto the contract after revision. Eddie Hearn blamed for Fury vs Joshua delay. Bob Arum, who looks...
Sebastian Fundora discusses Carlos Ocampo challenge
Unbeaten super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora offered a clear warning to the rest of the 154-pound division as he prepares to defend his interim WBC title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, October 8 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Anthony Dirrell unfazed by Caleb Plant after ‘bits’ of Canelo fight
Former two-time super middleweight world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell stated his clear intention to leave the ring with a victory when he takes on former super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator that serves as the co-main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Promoter rift, fear of losses, and a two-fight Fury vs Joshua deal
Frank Warren’s latest comments on the making of Fury vs Joshua show a rift with Eddie Hearn is not helping matters. The dislike between the British promoters is evident as they continually blame each other or their fighters for the delay. UK fans don’t deserve what they have already...
