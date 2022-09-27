Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.

EL PASO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO