El Paso, TX

CBS Sports

WATCH: UTEP defensive end takes fumble back 100 yards for touchdown on incredible scoop-and-score play

Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.
EL PASO, TX
High School Football PRO

El Paso, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pebble Hills High School football team will have a game with Americas High School on September 30, 2022, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 6, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week six after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Franklin 42 F Austin 0 F Montwood 43 F Dumas 47 F Eastwood 49 F Eastlake 34 F […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Peter Piper Pizza Punt, Pass & Kick, FREE FOR THE KIDS

The Peter Piper Pizza Sun Bowl Punt, Pass & Kick is set for, Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. (MT) in Sun Bowl Stadium on the UTEP campus. The free event is open to youth (ages 6-15) in and around the Borderland. The winners from each age group will receive...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso

UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

DEA El Paso SAC addresses local media, color change on mountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy

EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

Update: NM State Police continues investigation into NMSU student’s death

This article contains descriptions of suicide and domestic violence. If needed, the Aggie Health and Wellness Center provides mental health resources for students by visiting wellness.nmsu.edu or calling 575-646-1512. A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police confirmed Friday Sept. 23 that the death of New Mexico State University student Emilia...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Welcome our nation’s war Veterans at El Paso Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso invites the community today to welcome the Mission 14 Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso to honor our Nation’s War Veterans. The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso transported local and regional Korean and Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Tap Truck can be rented for all events in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tap truck has five taps that can be filled with any beverage of your choice. The truck can be rented for all events including weddings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more. When you rent the truck for an event, you can choose up to five drinks on tap. The drinks can be […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
El Paso News

A Much Cooler Workweek; Three Days of T-Showers — Your 9-Day Forecast

Well, my friends, we made it!! October. In my opinion, there’s no place more beautiful in the world than El Paso in October. It’s time to pick out that perfect pumpkin for the front door and start plotting out the over-the-top Halloween costumes. It’s time to get lost in a corn maze and sip pumpkin spice coffee. Are you ready for a much cooler workweek? Here’s your forecast…
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

New patio bar and food truck park to open in spring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Neep Collective, a patio bar and food truck broke ground today in north east El Paso. The owners hope to be open by April. Neep, meaning “North East El Paso”, and Collective, meaning a place for people to gather. This patio bar and food truck park will be a place […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Family living a nightmare after son was murdered and burned in the desert

EL PASO, Texas --A family is searching for answers after the tragic loss of one of their own. 28-year-old Manuel Sanchez Jr. lived with his parents and his youngest sister, who has Down syndrome. Sanchez also had a form of high functioning Down syndrome, living a very normal life. They had just moved to El The post Family living a nightmare after son was murdered and burned in the desert appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
