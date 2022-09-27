Read full article on original website
Oral Administration of JAK Inhibitors Shows Improved Response in Alopecia Areata
Patients with alopecia areata showed improved response rate with oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors vs topical and sublingual JAK inhibitor administration. Oral administration of Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors may provide better efficacy vs topical and sublingual formulations in the treatment of alopecia areata (AA), according to study findings published in Frontiers in Pharmacology.
AAO Panel Offers Insight on Treatment Recommendation, In-Office Retina Surgery
Speakers at a panel at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) conference spoke about future treatment options for patients in both minimally proven operations and in-office retina surgeries. Experts in ophthalmology gathered at the American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting to speak on the future of in-office retina surgery and...
Dr Grayson Armstrong Previews His Session on AI and Telemedicine
Grayson Armstrong, MD, MPH, an ophthalmologist and medical director of ophthalmic emergency services at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, shares what his sessions at the AAO 2022 conference will touch on, including how artificial intelligence (AI) and telemedicine are being used in ophthalmology. Transcript. You’re going to be presenting on telemedicine...
How the Name Change to Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Affected People With the Disease
A decision to rename myeloproliferative neoplasms led to a plethora of developments in a space where there was once little interest. A version of this article was originally published in CURE® Fall 2022. This version has been lightly edited. Name recognition. The term is often associated with Fortune 500...
Before Advanced Therapies, Hip Pain Common in SMA, Study Finds
The study could provide an important baseline of what the disease looked like before the advent of disease-modifying therapies. New research is shedding light on the problem of hip pain among non-ambulatory people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) types I and II. The study—which was performed prior to the widespread...
Four Factors Identified as Potential Risks for Comorbid CRSwNP, Asthma
Researchers investigated potential risk factors for the higher occurrence of asthma among individuals who have chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Being female, presence of allergic rhinitis, elevated serum total immunoglobulin E (IgE), and elevated blood eosinophil were identified as potential risk factors in individuals who have chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) for developing comorbid asthma.
Worsened HF Outcomes Linked to Circulating Endotrophin Levels
This potential outcome was particularly evident among study participants who had heart failure (HF) with preserved ejection fraction, a subtype of HF with few therapeutic options. Endotrophin, which can be released into circulation after it has accumulated in dysfunctional adipose tissue, is showing potential as a useful biomarker for patient...
Which DME Drug to Try First? Similar Outcomes of Aflibercept, Bevacizumab, but Different Costs
The presentation focused on the Protocol AC trial, which considered whether step therapy had an impact on visual outcomes for patients starting on bevacizumab and switching to aflibercept later. Study findings presented at a session at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2022 conference in Chicago, Illinois, showed that outcomes...
Posters Emphasize Prevalence and Need for Prompt Treatment of RVO
Posters presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 annual meeting showed that patients with retinal vein occlusion (RVO) are most likely older with higher diastolic blood pressure, and they require prompt treatment to help manage the disease. Posters presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology conference revealed data on...
Aligning Cost-Effective Payer Strategies With Clinical Pathway Considerations for NSCLC Treatment
Millie Das, MD: I presented an e-poster looking at the cost-effectiveness of atezolizumab for adjuvant treatment in the FDA-labeled patient population. These are stage II and IIIA patients who are PD-L1–positive who have undergone resection. For many years in early stage non–small cell lung cancer, the standard adjuvant treatment option has been chemotherapy. Now we have our first immunotherapy indication in this adjuvant non–small cell lung cancer space. It’s important to see whether the additional cost of immunotherapy is worth it, especially with the knowledge that immunotherapy can be expensive compared with many of our chemotherapy drugs. We did this cost-effective analysis to try to answer this question.
Panel Reviews Health Inequities and Opportunities for Innovation Through Population Health Delivery
A panel discussion at the 70th Annual Roy A. Bowers Pharmaceutical Conference addressed recent care delivery initiatives in New Jersey that aim to address health inequities and other population health concerns. Fostering equitable health care access and quality across patient populations warrants innovation at multiple levels of care delivery. At...
Dr Melissa O'Connor Reviews Considerations for Discharge in Home Health
Melissa O'Connor, PhD, MBA, RN, FGSA, FAAN, endowed professor in Community and Home Health Nursing, M. Louise Fitzpatrick School of Nursing, Villanova University, and director, Gerontology Interest Group, discussed several factors for clinicians to consider in creating plans to discharge adults from skilled home health care. Safety is of utmost...
What We’re Reading: Teen Substance Use Trends; Physician Burnout Increasing; Employee Mental Health
Alcohol and cigarette use among teens declined between 1991 and 2019, while vape use increased; most US physicians reported at least 1 symptom of burnout between the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022; an estimated 12 billion annual workdays are lost due to depression and anxiety among employees. Cannabis,...
JDRF Launches Global T1D Index
The Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Index measures global T1D prevalence and provides other statistics and estimates related to the autoimmune condition. The JDRF, formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, has launched the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Index, the T1D research and advocacy organization announced in a press release.
Expensive Targeted Lung Cancer Therapies Need to Be Tailored to the Right Patient
Targeted therapies have improved outcomes for patients with lung cancer, but the goal needs to be tailoring the right therapy to the right patient, said Ticiana Leal, MD, associate professor, director of the Thoracic Medical Oncology Program, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine. Targeted therapies...
Four Predictors of Early Recurrence After PHCC Resection Found in New Study
Patients in the highest risk category had a 65% chance of recurrence of their perihilar cholangiocarcinoma (PHCC) within 1 year, this new study has found. A new analysis has identified 4 preoperative factors that appear to be tied to the risk a patient’s cancer will recur following curative resection of perihilar cholangiocarcinoma (PHCC).
Review: More Research on Treatment for Extramedullary Hematopoiesis in Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia Is Needed
Currently, there are no clear guidelines for managing extramedullary hematopoiesis in transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Extramedullary hematopoiesis (EMH) is a rare complication of beta-thalassemia (BT) that is more commonly seen in mild to moderate cases of BT. But a review published in Annals of Medicine suggests that EMH is also a significant clinical complication in transfusion-dependent BT (TDT) and warrants prospective studies on optimal treatment strategies.
Advanced Imaging System Investigated for Faster Diagnosis of Skin Cancers
This new study explored the diagnostic utility and accuracy of 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM) among nonmelanoma skin cancers, which included basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Biopsies of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSC) were analyzed in a new study using 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM), and this technology proved highly effective...
Dr David Rosmarin Discusses the Economic Burden on Patients With Vitiligo
Coverage of vitiligo treatments is variable and patients can face an economic burden in the form of direct and indirect costs, explained David Rosmarin, MD, vice chair, education and research at Tufts Medical Center. Coverage of vitiligo treatments is variable and patients can face an economic burden in the form...
AJMC® in the Press, September 30, 2022
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. An article by HealthLeaders cited a study published in the September 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®). In the study, “Insurers Negotiate Lower Hospital Prices for HIX Than for Commercial Groups,” hospital price transparency data suggested that health insurance exchange plans get lower negotiated rates than commercial group plans and higher negotiated rates than Medicare Advantage plans.
