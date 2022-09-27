ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Advanced Imaging System Investigated for Faster Diagnosis of Skin Cancers

This new study explored the diagnostic utility and accuracy of 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM) among nonmelanoma skin cancers, which included basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Biopsies of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSC) were analyzed in a new study using 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM), and this technology proved highly effective...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Evolving Treatment Landscape for Upper GI and Esophageal Cancer

Syma Iqbal, MD: The treatment landscape for esophageal and gastric cancers has changed significantly over the last few years. That has largely been due to the incorporation of immunotherapy in both the metastatic setting and the adjuvant setting. Our paradigm of treatment now incorporates frontline immunotherapy in the large majority of our patients, whether they’re HER2-positive or HER2-negative. For esophageal or GE [gastroesophageal] junction cancer, immunotherapy is incorporated into adjuvant treatment of these patients after trimodality therapy, which includes chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Four Factors Identified as Potential Risks for Comorbid CRSwNP, Asthma

Researchers investigated potential risk factors for the higher occurrence of asthma among individuals who have chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Being female, presence of allergic rhinitis, elevated serum total immunoglobulin E (IgE), and elevated blood eosinophil were identified as potential risk factors in individuals who have chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) for developing comorbid asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mds#Blood Transfusions#Blood Cancer#Myelodysplastic Syndrome#Diseases#General Health#Mbbs#Mhs#Myeloid
ajmc.com

Prevalence and Characteristics of GI Cancers

Syma Iqbal, MD: The most common upper GI [gastrointestinal] cancers are esophageal cancer—there are 2 common pathologies: adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma—and gastric cancer, which is generally adenocarcinoma. There are about 20,000 cases of esophageal cancer per year, and about 25,000 cases of gastric cancer per year. Relatively speaking, that’s the incidence of these diseases as well.
CANCER
ajmc.com

AAO Panel Offers Insight on Treatment Recommendation, In-Office Retina Surgery

Speakers at a panel at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) conference spoke about future treatment options for patients in both minimally proven operations and in-office retina surgeries. Experts in ophthalmology gathered at the American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting to speak on the future of in-office retina surgery and...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
ajmc.com

Dr Melissa O'Connor Reviews Considerations for Discharge in Home Health

Melissa O'Connor, PhD, MBA, RN, FGSA, FAAN, endowed professor in Community and Home Health Nursing, M. Louise Fitzpatrick School of Nursing, Villanova University, and director, Gerontology Interest Group, discussed several factors for clinicians to consider in creating plans to discharge adults from skilled home health care. Safety is of utmost...
HEALTH SERVICES
ajmc.com

Dr Grayson Armstrong Previews His Session on AI and Telemedicine

Grayson Armstrong, MD, MPH, an ophthalmologist and medical director of ophthalmic emergency services at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, shares what his sessions at the AAO 2022 conference will touch on, including how artificial intelligence (AI) and telemedicine are being used in ophthalmology. Transcript. You’re going to be presenting on telemedicine...
TECHNOLOGY
ajmc.com

Dr Michael Chiang Chronicles the NEI's Research Into AI, Telemedicine in Ophthalmology

Advances in imaging and data science are changing the nature of retina practice, and retina specialists need to stay on top of these, said Michael F. Chiang, MD, director of the National Eye Institute (NEI), who also discussed some of the current research the agency is conducting into artificial intelligence (AI) and telemedicine.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

T&E Regimen, Consistent Adherence Important to Management of nAMD

Posters presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 annual meeting show that the treat-and-extend (T&E) regimen was effective in managing neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), which makes adherence to treatment vital for long-term outcomes. Posters presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 annual meeting showed that an 8-year...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Cemiplimab Shows Improved PFS, Comparable OS to Pembrolizumab in NSCLC

In the absence of a head-to-head trial, the researchers compiled data from randomized controlled trials of the 2 PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in patients with advanced disease and PD-L1 ≥ 50%. Cemiplimab may yield more favorable outcomes in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high programmed cell death-ligand (PD-L1)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Contributor: It’s Time to Talk About Paying Clinical Trial Participants More

There is wide variation in the governance over research participant pay, and with rapid advances in technology enabling trial access, industry should step up and pay patients what they are worth, says Gunnar Esiason, a patient advocate living with cystic fibrosis. Clinical trials do not exist without us, so we...
INDUSTRY
ajmc.com

Posters Emphasize Prevalence and Need for Prompt Treatment of RVO

Posters presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 annual meeting showed that patients with retinal vein occlusion (RVO) are most likely older with higher diastolic blood pressure, and they require prompt treatment to help manage the disease. Posters presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology conference revealed data on...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Dr Ravi Goel Discusses the Future of Technology in Ophthalmic Practice

The ophthalmology practice of the future will need to manage patients more efficiently and that means incorporating more technology, said Ravi Goel, MD, spokesperson for the AAO and ophthalmologist at Regional Eye Associates in New Jersey. The ophthalmology practice of the future will need to manage patients more efficiently and...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy