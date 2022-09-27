Read full article on original website
Advanced Imaging System Investigated for Faster Diagnosis of Skin Cancers
This new study explored the diagnostic utility and accuracy of 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM) among nonmelanoma skin cancers, which included basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Biopsies of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSC) were analyzed in a new study using 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM), and this technology proved highly effective...
Adding Pharmacists to Core Hemophilia Care Teams Improves Outcomes, Patient Costs
A recent study suggests that including a pharmacist in the hemophilia comprehensive care model may improve bleeding outcomes and medication access and adherence, and lead to cost savings. Making pharmacists part of a comprehensive hemophilia care model may improve bleeding outcomes, medication access and adherence, and lead to cost savings,...
Evolving Treatment Landscape for Upper GI and Esophageal Cancer
Syma Iqbal, MD: The treatment landscape for esophageal and gastric cancers has changed significantly over the last few years. That has largely been due to the incorporation of immunotherapy in both the metastatic setting and the adjuvant setting. Our paradigm of treatment now incorporates frontline immunotherapy in the large majority of our patients, whether they’re HER2-positive or HER2-negative. For esophageal or GE [gastroesophageal] junction cancer, immunotherapy is incorporated into adjuvant treatment of these patients after trimodality therapy, which includes chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.
Four Factors Identified as Potential Risks for Comorbid CRSwNP, Asthma
Researchers investigated potential risk factors for the higher occurrence of asthma among individuals who have chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Being female, presence of allergic rhinitis, elevated serum total immunoglobulin E (IgE), and elevated blood eosinophil were identified as potential risk factors in individuals who have chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) for developing comorbid asthma.
Prevalence and Characteristics of GI Cancers
Syma Iqbal, MD: The most common upper GI [gastrointestinal] cancers are esophageal cancer—there are 2 common pathologies: adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma—and gastric cancer, which is generally adenocarcinoma. There are about 20,000 cases of esophageal cancer per year, and about 25,000 cases of gastric cancer per year. Relatively speaking, that’s the incidence of these diseases as well.
Leptin Unlikely to Be Biomarker for SMA Disease Severity, Researchers Find
Leptin merely correlated with body mass index, the study found. A new report on patients with types II and III spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) has found that levels of the peptide hormone leptin are likely not a viable biomarker of disease severity, despite previous research raising the possibility. The study...
Which DME Drug to Try First? Similar Outcomes of Aflibercept, Bevacizumab, but Different Costs
The presentation focused on the Protocol AC trial, which considered whether step therapy had an impact on visual outcomes for patients starting on bevacizumab and switching to aflibercept later. Study findings presented at a session at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2022 conference in Chicago, Illinois, showed that outcomes...
AAO Panel Offers Insight on Treatment Recommendation, In-Office Retina Surgery
Speakers at a panel at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) conference spoke about future treatment options for patients in both minimally proven operations and in-office retina surgeries. Experts in ophthalmology gathered at the American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting to speak on the future of in-office retina surgery and...
Dr Melissa O'Connor Reviews Considerations for Discharge in Home Health
Melissa O'Connor, PhD, MBA, RN, FGSA, FAAN, endowed professor in Community and Home Health Nursing, M. Louise Fitzpatrick School of Nursing, Villanova University, and director, Gerontology Interest Group, discussed several factors for clinicians to consider in creating plans to discharge adults from skilled home health care. Safety is of utmost...
Dr Grayson Armstrong Previews His Session on AI and Telemedicine
Grayson Armstrong, MD, MPH, an ophthalmologist and medical director of ophthalmic emergency services at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, shares what his sessions at the AAO 2022 conference will touch on, including how artificial intelligence (AI) and telemedicine are being used in ophthalmology. Transcript. You’re going to be presenting on telemedicine...
Dr Michael Chiang Chronicles the NEI's Research Into AI, Telemedicine in Ophthalmology
Advances in imaging and data science are changing the nature of retina practice, and retina specialists need to stay on top of these, said Michael F. Chiang, MD, director of the National Eye Institute (NEI), who also discussed some of the current research the agency is conducting into artificial intelligence (AI) and telemedicine.
T&E Regimen, Consistent Adherence Important to Management of nAMD
Posters presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 annual meeting show that the treat-and-extend (T&E) regimen was effective in managing neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), which makes adherence to treatment vital for long-term outcomes. Posters presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 annual meeting showed that an 8-year...
Cemiplimab Shows Improved PFS, Comparable OS to Pembrolizumab in NSCLC
In the absence of a head-to-head trial, the researchers compiled data from randomized controlled trials of the 2 PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in patients with advanced disease and PD-L1 ≥ 50%. Cemiplimab may yield more favorable outcomes in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high programmed cell death-ligand (PD-L1)...
Contributor: It’s Time to Talk About Paying Clinical Trial Participants More
There is wide variation in the governance over research participant pay, and with rapid advances in technology enabling trial access, industry should step up and pay patients what they are worth, says Gunnar Esiason, a patient advocate living with cystic fibrosis. Clinical trials do not exist without us, so we...
Posters Emphasize Prevalence and Need for Prompt Treatment of RVO
Posters presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 annual meeting showed that patients with retinal vein occlusion (RVO) are most likely older with higher diastolic blood pressure, and they require prompt treatment to help manage the disease. Posters presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology conference revealed data on...
What We’re Reading: FDA Approves ALS Drug; Role of Microbes in Tumors; Suicides Increased in 2021
The FDA approved AMX0035 (Relyvrio) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Thursday; new research suggests looking at microbes and fungi within cancer tumors; US suicides increased in 2021 following a 2-year decrease in deaths by suicide. FDA Approves First ALS Drug in 5 Years, AMX0035. The FDA approved experimental drug AMX0035...
Dr Ravi Goel Discusses the Future of Technology in Ophthalmic Practice
The ophthalmology practice of the future will need to manage patients more efficiently and that means incorporating more technology, said Ravi Goel, MD, spokesperson for the AAO and ophthalmologist at Regional Eye Associates in New Jersey. The ophthalmology practice of the future will need to manage patients more efficiently and...
