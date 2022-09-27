Syma Iqbal, MD: The treatment landscape for esophageal and gastric cancers has changed significantly over the last few years. That has largely been due to the incorporation of immunotherapy in both the metastatic setting and the adjuvant setting. Our paradigm of treatment now incorporates frontline immunotherapy in the large majority of our patients, whether they’re HER2-positive or HER2-negative. For esophageal or GE [gastroesophageal] junction cancer, immunotherapy is incorporated into adjuvant treatment of these patients after trimodality therapy, which includes chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

