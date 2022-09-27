Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Defund the police push, liberal policies driving Chicago business exodus, hurting poor the most: experts
Experts tell Fox News Digital that the defund the police movement has created a business exodus in Chicago that will hurt the most vulnerable communities the most.
ourquadcities.com
Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
City leaders and residents excited about new community space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A space to build wealth and opportunity on the city's South Side is breaking ground.It comes with a specific focus on the community, from who works there to the developers. CBS 2's Steven Graves talks to leaders about everyone will benefit. A vacant, life less spot of land near Englewood Square Mall is coming back to life, with music, fanfare, and Isaiah "ThoughtPoet" Venea's work. "It's not only the art that I'm trying to manifest, but the community work with it." His photographs of powerful Black women now line the gates of a construction site. "People need...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Willie Wilson calls out Mayor Lightfoot for her handling of controversial Chinatown high school deal
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is critical of Mayor Lightfoot regarding the plans for a new high school on a former public housing site on the Near South Side.
$10K for qualified Cook Co. business owners
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is being devoted to helping small business owners in Cook County through the newly formed Source Grow Grant program. The program was announced Thursday at a morning press conference featuring Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, other county leaders, community partners and […]
ABC7 Chicago
New CPS school plans advance despite opposition, threat to withhold state funding
CHICAGO -- Chicago's Board of Education on Wednesday narrowly approved key steps toward the construction of a Near South Side high school despite significant opposition from even the strongest advocates for a new neighborhood school. The school board in a 4-3 vote opted to move forward with leasing former public...
Food Hall And Event Venue Proposed For Bronzeville’s The Grove Development
GRAND BOULEVARD — A Time-Out-style food hall and marketplace could soon be coming to Bronzeville. Milhouse Development wants to build a three-story, 86,000-square-foot venue at 4731-59 S. Cottage Grove Ave., dubbed The Grove Bronzeville. In addition to a food hall and marketplace, The Grove Bronzeville would offer entertainment, developers said at a recent 4th Ward community meeting.
RELATED PEOPLE
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Loyola Phoenix
Growing Tent City in Touhy Park Sparks Confusion and Closure of the Park
A homeless tent city in Touhy Park has grown in size in recent months leading to the closure of the Touhy Park fieldhouse and the relocation of all park activities to the nearby Pottawattomie Park, according to Jill Liska, president of the Touhy Park Advisory Council. A lack of communication...
Iconic Gold Coast Mansion Currently Most Expensive Home on the Chicago Market
An iconic mansion in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood is on the market as the city's most expensive home. The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 20,002 sq. ft. mansion located at 3 W. Burton Pl. is currently retailing for $18,750,000, $3 million more than the city's next most-expensive listing. The home...
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open
If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago
The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
Which neighborhood would you move to in Chicago if you had another choice?
You've lived in Chicago, mostly in the same neighborhood, for over ten years. This sub has heard stories and questions about moving from transplants or recent transplants still trying to find their way.
chicitysports.com
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested for trespassing
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested in Oklahoma City. According to Koco News, the police report stated that the incident started on Sunday night when a bartender at the Omni Hotel decided to cut Tommie Harris off and not serve him any more alcohol because he thought he had had enough to drink.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nadignewspapers.com
Ald. Nugent, city officials discuss ’75 to 100 year’ storm that flooded parts of North and Northwest sides on Sept. 11
The Sept. 11 storm hit the North and Northwest sides with almost 6-inches of rain falling faster than the sewers could absorb, and the city logged 302 flooded basement complaints in the 39th Ward alone. Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) during a community Zoom meeting on Sept. 29 said that Mayfair,...
Days of Blunder: Bike Lane Ticket Bonanza for Drag Racers
For generations, illicit drag racing has been an open secret at what’s now Chicago’s 297-acre wetland Big Marsh Park. Politicians have decried it, residents have complained about it and cops have gone to war with it. But these days, the city has a new weapon in its arsenal:...
Metra billboard slogan draws online jeers over suicidal connotation
For nearly three decades, millions of gridlocked motorists inching along the Ohio Street feeder ramp toward the Kennedy Expressway have glanced up to see a Metra billboard proclaiming: “Take the easy way out.”
Quandary: Black-on-black crime
I recently hung out with my oldest and best friend, Bruce, whom I grew up with on Chicago’s South Side. To our astonishment, our adolescent quirks and mannerisms have survived for six decades, while we’ve noticeably grayed and slowed down, even more carefully stating our positions on the day’s issues.
Comments / 0