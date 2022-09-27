ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ourquadcities.com

Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City leaders and residents excited about new community space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A space to build wealth and opportunity on the city's South Side is breaking ground.It comes with a specific focus on the community, from who works there to the developers. CBS 2's Steven Graves talks to leaders about everyone will benefit.  A vacant, life less spot of  land near Englewood Square Mall is coming back to life, with music, fanfare, and Isaiah "ThoughtPoet" Venea's work. "It's not only the art that I'm trying to manifest, but the community work with it." His photographs of powerful Black women now line the gates of a construction site. "People need...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

$10K for qualified Cook Co. business owners

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is being devoted to helping small business owners in Cook County through the newly formed Source Grow Grant program. The program was announced Thursday at a morning press conference featuring Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, other county leaders, community partners and […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
Block Club Chicago

Food Hall And Event Venue Proposed For Bronzeville’s The Grove Development

GRAND BOULEVARD — A Time-Out-style food hall and marketplace could soon be coming to Bronzeville. Milhouse Development wants to build a three-story, 86,000-square-foot venue at 4731-59 S. Cottage Grove Ave., dubbed The Grove Bronzeville. In addition to a food hall and marketplace, The Grove Bronzeville would offer entertainment, developers said at a recent 4th Ward community meeting.
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open

If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side

Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago

The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
CHICAGO, IL
chicitysports.com

Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested for trespassing

Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested in Oklahoma City. According to Koco News, the police report stated that the incident started on Sunday night when a bartender at the Omni Hotel decided to cut Tommie Harris off and not serve him any more alcohol because he thought he had had enough to drink.
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Quandary: Black-on-black crime

I recently hung out with my oldest and best friend, Bruce, whom I grew up with on Chicago’s South Side. To our astonishment, our adolescent quirks and mannerisms have survived for six decades, while we’ve noticeably grayed and slowed down, even more carefully stating our positions on the day’s issues.
CHICAGO, IL

