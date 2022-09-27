ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Report: South Dakota Has No Traffic

On any given day, there are plenty of vehicles traveling on Interstate 29, Interstate 90, Interstate 190 (Rapid City), or Interstate 229 (Sioux Falls) in South Dakota. But what sets the state's main transportation arteries apart from interstates across the country is the lack of bumper-to-bumper traffic that is commonplace in much more populated areas.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankton, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Yankton, SD
State
South Dakota State
Kickin Country 100.5

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Property Crime#The Federal Prison Camp#Most Dangerous Cities
Kickin Country 100.5

Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?

Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kickin Country 100.5

The Story of Lake Herman’s Luce Cabin

A weekend camping trip with my daughter in 2021 to Lake Herman in South Dakota uncovered a very interesting cabin in the heart of Lake Herman State Park. It's not a cabin you can rent, but an original cabin built in 1870-71. The history of Luce's cabin is both rich...
TRAVEL
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up

Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Have You Tried South Dakota’s Highest-Rated Beer?

Beer lovers have had a lot to celebrate over the past several years as the craft brewing industry has taken off all over the country. That movement has given an outlet to all kinds of creative types who have added some much-needed variety to an industry that had become quite set in its ways.
DRINKS
Kickin Country 100.5

Hurricane Ian Relief-American Red Cross

Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters as a hurricane moves out of Florida and moves slowly up the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
FLORIDA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy