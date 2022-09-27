Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Man shot several times at California youth football game
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one...
SFGate
Nevada governor, Las Vegas sheriff face off in first debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are meeting for their only scheduled debate of this election year on Sunday, where they'll face off after a botched inmate escape at the state Department of Corrections and air their long-simmering rivalry that has pitted the Las Vegas' top law enforcement officer against its incumbent.
SFGate
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
SFGate
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
The mysterious disappearances on Hawaii’s Napali Coast and the Kalalau Trail on Kauai
At 23, Jesse Glen Pinegar was already an experienced hiker and camper. Captivated by Hawaii's scenic beauty and numerous trails, he decided to visit the island of Kauai on his own, after plans fell through with his friends. On Jan. 18, 2008, he flew from Utah to Kauai and rented an apartment on the island.
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
SFGate
Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
New Law To Make Roads Safer For Wildlife Crossings
In efforts to make roads safer for wildlife crossings, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Friday to require Caltrans to prioritize crossing structures and barriers when building roadways. The bill, labeled the Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act, recognizes how building roads in the middle of habitats and animal migration...
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
SFGate
Grand jury brings no charges in fatal NJ police shooting
BUENA VISTA, N.J. (AP) — State authorities say a New Jersey police officer will not face any charges in the shooting death of a driver who stole a police car after a crash last year and led officers on a chase that ended after he was shot and killed.
SFGate
Some New Mexico lawmakers debate higher tax rate for alcohol
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has the worst rate in the nation for alcohol-related deaths at nearly 2,000 people per year and some lawmakers are debating whether the state tax on booze should be higher. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Legislative Health and Human Services...
Comments / 0