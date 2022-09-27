Throughout the pandemic, one of the biggest COVID risks has been sharing a house with someone who is infectious. Given how contagious COVID is, especially more recent variants, you’d imagine if you lived with someone who has COVID it would be inevitable you’d get infected. But this isn’t the case. A recent study suggests you have a 42.7% chance of catching COVID from a housemate who tests positive to Omicron. That means if someone introduced the Omicron variant to a household of six, you would expect two of the remaining five household members, on average, to become infected. How is household transmission...

