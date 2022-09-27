ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Georgia football vs Auburn opening line set for Week 6 matchup

Georgia is set to return home for its third conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Auburn on Saturday, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and CBS set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 26-22 win over Missouri and the Tigers are coming off a 21-17 loss to Auburn. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 2-3 against the spread this season, with a -5.9 margin against the spread.
247Sports

Georgia football drops to No. 2 in Week 6 Coaches Poll

After five weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 26-22 road win over Missouri, falls to No. 2 with Alabama returning to No. 1. Alabama received 34 first-place votes while Georgia had 23 votes. Ohio State improved from four votes to seven votes.
Georgia lands Top-100 prospect Dylan James

Dylan James, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward out of Winter Haven (Fla.) committed to Mike White and his program over schools including UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU. "I ultimately picked Georgia...
Clemson vs. NC State football: Media sees Tigers' playoff buzz build, D.J. Uiagalelei's Heisman case grow

Clemson continued its push toward the College Football Playoff with Saturday night's 30-20 win over NC State, the first top 10 matchup in the history of ACC rivalry. Media members were impressed by the Tigers' performance on a grand stage as Clemson's extended the nation's longest-home winning streak and increased its chances of getting back to the final four after a one-year hiatus.
Dylan James, 4-star PF, announces SEC commitment

Dylan James, a 4-star combo forward from Winter Haven, Florida, made a verbal commitment to Georgia on Friday, choosing the Bulldogs over UCF, Georgia Tech and several others. James, listed at 6-foot-8, 195 pounds, played his sophomore year at The Rock Academy in Gainesville, Florida before returning to Winter Haven for his junior season.
Football: Tigers score 14 in final 2:11 to rally for road win

MACON — Commerce scored 14 points in the final 2:11, aided by a key interception, to rally for a 31-26 win over First Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. Sophomore Jaiden Daniels scored on an 17-yard TD run to give the Tigers (4-2) a 24-20 lead with 2:11 left in the game. Following a Jackson Morris interception moments later, Daniels sealed the win with a 49-yard yard blast with 1:28 remaining.
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
