Georgia is set to return home for its third conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Auburn on Saturday, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and CBS set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 26-22 win over Missouri and the Tigers are coming off a 21-17 loss to Auburn. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 2-3 against the spread this season, with a -5.9 margin against the spread.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO