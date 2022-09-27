Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Kirby Smart offers update on Jalen Carter injury
The Georgia Bulldogs had a tough situation Saturday night when defensive tackle Jalen Carter left the game early in the second quarter. While the situation did not look good for the junior, his head coach made it sound as if the situation could have been worse. Smart was asked about...
Georgia football vs Auburn opening line set for Week 6 matchup
Georgia is set to return home for its third conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Auburn on Saturday, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and CBS set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 26-22 win over Missouri and the Tigers are coming off a 21-17 loss to Auburn. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 2-3 against the spread this season, with a -5.9 margin against the spread.
Georgia football drops to No. 2 in Week 6 Coaches Poll
After five weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 26-22 road win over Missouri, falls to No. 2 with Alabama returning to No. 1. Alabama received 34 first-place votes while Georgia had 23 votes. Ohio State improved from four votes to seven votes.
Georgia football: Malaki Starks’ heads-up play looms large in victory
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri running back Cody Schrader delivered the biggest play from a yardage perspective Saturday night when the senior cut through the middle of the Georgia defense on his way to a 63-yard gain up to the goal line late in the second quarter. As impressive as...
College football bowl projections entering Week 6: Clemson, Kansas make major moves
Clemson strengthened its path to the College Football Playoff with Saturday night's win over N.C. State and is a major mover in the updated Week 6 bowl projections. The Kansas Jayhawks, who have not reached the postseason since 2008, are one win away from getting there after beating Iowa State, 14-11.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart had a brutally honest assessment of Georgia's struggles vs. Missouri
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs survived a massive scare from Mizzou at Faurot Field on Saturday night. The Bulldogs needed a late comeback to pull off a 26-22 victory and remain unbeaten on the season. So, what went wrong for the Dawgs? Smart offered some very candid thoughts about...
Georgia lands Top-100 prospect Dylan James
Dylan James, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward out of Winter Haven (Fla.) committed to Mike White and his program over schools including UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU. "I ultimately picked Georgia...
247Sports
Clemson vs. NC State football: Media sees Tigers' playoff buzz build, D.J. Uiagalelei's Heisman case grow
Clemson continued its push toward the College Football Playoff with Saturday night's 30-20 win over NC State, the first top 10 matchup in the history of ACC rivalry. Media members were impressed by the Tigers' performance on a grand stage as Clemson's extended the nation's longest-home winning streak and increased its chances of getting back to the final four after a one-year hiatus.
Mansell: Final thoughts on Georgia win over Missouri
-Waited a while to make some post game thoughts and got a chance to watch the2nd half this morning to look a little deeper.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dylan James, 4-star PF, announces SEC commitment
Dylan James, a 4-star combo forward from Winter Haven, Florida, made a verbal commitment to Georgia on Friday, choosing the Bulldogs over UCF, Georgia Tech and several others. James, listed at 6-foot-8, 195 pounds, played his sophomore year at The Rock Academy in Gainesville, Florida before returning to Winter Haven for his junior season.
Postgame Podcast: NC State falters late in 30-20 loss to Clemson
NC State was so close on multiple opportunities to claw its way back into the game on Saturday night against Clemson, but ultimately fell 30-20 in Death Valley. The Wolfpack's offense was anemic in the second half, leading to State's defense getting picked apart by Clemson. Cory and Michael take...
Day After Takeaways: No. 10 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson
Day after takeaways from NC State's loss to Clemson. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Clemson coordinators discuss 30-20 win over N.C. State
Following Clemson's 30-20 win over N.C. State on Saturday night, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter met the media.
accesswdun.com
Football: Big plays, defense lead Rabun County past Fellowship Christian
ROSWELL, Ga. — Rabun County did what it does best against Fellowship Christian on Thursday. The Wildcats used a pair of long touchdown passes and then watched the defense hold off a furious fourth quarter rally by the Paladins in a tough 21-16 victory at home. The Class A...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek football coach Josh Lovelady enjoys memorable Homecoming with daughter Reese
In 27 years as a high school football coach, Josh Lovelady has never been on the field for halftime festivities. That changed Thursday as the Mill Creek head coach and his family shared a memorable evening. Lovelady escorted his freshman daughter, Reese, as part of the Hawks’ Homecoming Court while...
accesswdun.com
Football: Tigers score 14 in final 2:11 to rally for road win
MACON — Commerce scored 14 points in the final 2:11, aided by a key interception, to rally for a 31-26 win over First Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. Sophomore Jaiden Daniels scored on an 17-yard TD run to give the Tigers (4-2) a 24-20 lead with 2:11 left in the game. Following a Jackson Morris interception moments later, Daniels sealed the win with a 49-yard yard blast with 1:28 remaining.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek Football
Scenes from the Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek High School Football Game on September 29, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive, clouding the upstart electric truck maker’s plans to build a plant east of Atlanta. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell rejected what is normally a routine...
247Sports
