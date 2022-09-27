Read full article on original website
Related
Road & Track
Where to Watch NASCAR, IMSA, and F1 This Weekend (October 2nd, 2022)
Singapore's now-traditional Formula 1 night race did not run in either 2020 or 2021, but the Formula 1 schedule is once again nearing its full pre-COVID strength and the night race is back. It's particularly good news for Sebastian Vettel, who has won six of the twelve Singapore GPs contested and took his most recent win in the last race held here in 2019. Unfortunately, Vettel's final season is at an Aston Martin team that has struggled to field a competitive car in even the mid-field, so defending the win would require a minor miracle.
Road & Track
Sergio Perez Wins Wet, High-Attrition Singapore Grand Prix
When today's Singapore Grand Prix was scheduled to start, torrential rains had left racing safely unviable and the race's tradition of being run at night made made track drying a slower process than in a more traditional race. After a delay of an over an hour, the wet track was dried by the field over the course of the time-certain 2-hour race. That process led to more than a normal GP's fair share of on-track incidents.
Road & Track
Red Bull and Aston Martin Reportedly Breached 2021 F1 Cost Cap
Formula 1 introduced a cost cap last year in an attempt to level the playing field. The thinking is that with a budgetary limit in place, teams can't simply spend their way to the top. In the 2010s, Red Bull and Mercedes dominated the sport, but in this new cost-cap era, theoretically, this won't happen anymore. In 2021, there was a $145 million budget in place for teams—excepting marketing costs and the salaries of drivers plus the three highest paid employees at the team—and both Red Bull and Aston Martin are rumored to have exceeded it.
Road & Track
Meyer Shank Racing Acura Wins Petit Le Mans, IMSA Title
Co-factory Acura programs Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing came into today's 10-hour Petit Le Mans with a simple championship picture: if either car finished in the top five, the champion would be whichever of the two cars were ahead at the time. That, of course, ended with the two together on track, fighting for the race lead, in the race's final hours.
RELATED PEOPLE
Road & Track
China's Geely Takes 8-Percent Stake in Aston Martin
Aston Martin announced Friday it has raised £654 million ($726 million) as it aims to produce a range of mid-engine sports cars, and push into electrification. One of the more interesting shareholders is Geely, the Chinese automaker that owns Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, plus a stake in Mercedes-Benz. Per the Financial Times, Aston Martin and Geely are planning to share technologies in the coming years.
Comments / 0