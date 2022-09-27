Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
Related
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Tom Brady and Buccaneers should be sick over Packers accusation
The final play of the drive by the Buccaneers against the Packers was already hotly contested, but the recent accusation only makes things worse. For what its worth, the Buccaneers did very little to deserve anything more than what they got in the Packers game. The defense looked great, but...
Detroit Lions’ new kicker vs. Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing
Who is the Detroit Lions’ new Kicker?Dan Campbell willing to give Austin Seibert another chance. The Detroit Lions’ new kicker this coming Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing. On Friday afternoon, the Lions released their final injury report for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
MNF: Rams and 49ers Player Prop Bets
NFC West rivals battle on Monday night, and we’ve got player props to target.
Pittsburgh native and former Steeler Jim Sweeney dead at 60; Jets Marvin Powell also passed away
PITTSBURGH (AP) Former longtime New York Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney died this week, the team announced Sunday. Powell was a three-time All-Pro at right tackle and served as president of the NFL Players Association for two years during his 11-year NFL career, the first nine with the Jets. He died Friday, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.J. Brown had questionable effort on this pursuit
Just days after he became a father for the first time, Brown wasn’t immune to criticism for making a business decision. Read more on SportsRadio 94 WIP.
Detroit Lions uniform combination for Week 4 matchup vs. Seahawks
What will the Detroit Lions uniform combination be against the Seahawks?Who will replace D’Andre Swift as RB1 for the Lions?. The Detroit Lions uniform combination will have nothing to do with whether or not they defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Ford Field, but if it did, the combination they will wear looks like a winner to me!
Best Lions Betting Promo Codes: Claim Huge Bonus Money for Week 4
Best Lions Betting Promo Codes for Week 4 – BetMGM SportsbookLions vs Seahawks Promo Code – Get up to $1,250 on Caesars SportsbookTop Lions Betting Promo Codes – Bet $5, Get $200 with DraftKings SportsbookLions vs Seahawks Promo Code – Grab a $1,000 ‘No Sweat First Bet’ With FanDuel Sportsbook.
Week 6 AP Poll: UCLA Football Breaks Into Top 25 After Upset Win
The Bruins had stolen a few votes over the first month of the season, but have now broken into the rankings for the first time in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AP Top 25: Tide retakes No. 1 from UGA; Kansas snaps drought
Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday. The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, two points more than the Bulldogs. Georgia received 28 first-place votes to become the first team since Alabama in November 2019 to have the most first-place votes but not be No. 1. The Tide was No. 2 behind LSU that year, with 21 first-place votes to the Tigers’ 17. The last time there was a two-point margin between Nos. 1 and 2 was Nov. 1, 2020, when Clemson was ahead of Alabama. There have been three other polls with a two-point margin at the top since 2007.
Rays still battling for playoff seeding with Corey Kluber on the mound
HOUSTON — The Rays will have Corey Kluber on the mound today as they keep trying to win their way home for the best-of-three, one-site Wild Card Series that starts Friday. Going into play today, they are three games behind the Blue Jays, who lead the three-team American League wild-card field, and, as of now, would get to host one of the series. The Rays will need help to catch the Jays, and a loss today to Houston, coupled with a Toronto win, would end the chase and send the Rays on the road. (The Rays do hold the tiebreaker over the Jays.)
Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report: 4 starters listed as OUT
Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions Week 4 injury report was released for their upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. After losing a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Lions will look to get back into the win column this coming Sunday when they host the Seahawks at Ford Field.
The Mlb Playoff Picture Is Shaping Up!
Mlb Playoff Picture Is Clearing UpThe Playoff Picture UpdateWatch more from AJ and the CornerAbout The Show:. The MLB Playoff picture is clearing up and the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers sit atop the two leagues. With the Wild Card picture coming into view, A.J. Reilly revisits his predictions and discusses the MLB playoff, because there is nothing like October Baseball.
MLB・
Red Hot Detroit Tigers Look To Continue Their Roll Against Minnesota Twins
Preview: Detroit Tigers Vs. TwinsWatch more from AJ and the CornerAbout The Show:. So Minnesota‘s coming to town and the Detroit Tigers want to keep it rolling. We have won three series in a row now and with the possibility of winning four series in a row, Minnesota has zero to play for. With all the aspirations they came into the season with.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0