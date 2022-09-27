ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

AP Top 25: Tide retakes No. 1 from UGA; Kansas snaps drought

Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday. The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, two points more than the Bulldogs. Georgia received 28 first-place votes to become the first team since Alabama in November 2019 to have the most first-place votes but not be No. 1. The Tide was No. 2 behind LSU that year, with 21 first-place votes to the Tigers’ 17. The last time there was a two-point margin between Nos. 1 and 2 was Nov. 1, 2020, when Clemson was ahead of Alabama. There have been three other polls with a two-point margin at the top since 2007.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tampa Bay Times

Rays still battling for playoff seeding with Corey Kluber on the mound

HOUSTON — The Rays will have Corey Kluber on the mound today as they keep trying to win their way home for the best-of-three, one-site Wild Card Series that starts Friday. Going into play today, they are three games behind the Blue Jays, who lead the three-team American League wild-card field, and, as of now, would get to host one of the series. The Rays will need help to catch the Jays, and a loss today to Houston, coupled with a Toronto win, would end the chase and send the Rays on the road. (The Rays do hold the tiebreaker over the Jays.)
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

The Mlb Playoff Picture Is Shaping Up!

Mlb Playoff Picture Is Clearing UpThe Playoff Picture UpdateWatch more from AJ and the CornerAbout The Show:. The MLB Playoff picture is clearing up and the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers sit atop the two leagues. With the Wild Card picture coming into view, A.J. Reilly revisits his predictions and discusses the MLB playoff, because there is nothing like October Baseball.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
