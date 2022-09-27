NFC North power rankings: Not much separation following Week 3

Week 3 is officially in the books and the NFC North still has most of its teams tied at the top at 2-1. The Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears all got a victory on Sunday, while the Detroit Lions were the only losers. Someone had to take a defeat, however, with the Vikings and Lions squaring off against one another.

Each game was close this week, ending in four points or less across the board. There hasn’t been much separation in the division yet, but how long will it last? Here are our power rankings of the NFC North.

1

Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Week 3 result: 14-12 win at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Potentially the final matchup between legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers had very little offense and suspense to it until the final few minutes. Both players were throwing to weakened receiving groups, but it was Rodgers who came out on top even though he threw his second interception of the season. The Packers defense locked up Brady and the Tampa offense for much of the day and came in clutch when they needed to the most at the end. Green Bay is at the top of this list for now, given they beat a strong Buccaneers team on the road. But they shouldn’t get too comfortable if they can only score 14 points.

2

Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Week 3 result: 28-24 win vs. Detroit Lions

When the Vikings aren’t playing in primetime, they can be pretty darn good. Minnesota responded after last week’s debacle against the Philadelphia Eagles with a resilient performance against the Lions. After going down 14-0, the Vikings chipped away to tie the game up, then did the same thing in the fourth quarter when it appeared Detroit was pulling away. The Vikings special teams needs to work out their kinks, but the offense can be good even without Justin Jefferson making plays. Their talent should keep them near the top of the division for much of the year.

3

Detroit Lions (1-2)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Week 3 result: 28-24 loss at Minnesota Vikings

The Lions continue to show they have an excellent offense and can pretty much put points on anyone. But they’re inability to close a game and lose late leads is costing them wins. Detroit went toe-to-toe with Minnesota on Sunday, even with the missed field goal to start the game. But when the Vikings answered late, the Lions folded with another missed kick and a game-sealing interception. They have the tools to be in every game, but they can’t finish them just yet.

4

Chicago Bears (2-1)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Week 3 result: 23-20 win vs. Houston Texans

It feels dirty putting the Bears last despite their victory and 2-1 record. But when half of your offense is almost useless up to this point, it’s justified. The Bears have an elite running game and a poor passing attack that would even make high schools in the area cringe. They got it done against a bad Houston Texans team though and saved what could have been a game-winning field goal late in the game. The Bears are banking wins while needing to drastically improve their overall offensive production. It’s great in the standings, not so great in power rankings.