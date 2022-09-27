ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFC North power rankings: Not much separation following Week 3

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETJK3_0iCF24m400

Week 3 is officially in the books and the NFC North still has most of its teams tied at the top at 2-1. The Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears all got a victory on Sunday, while the Detroit Lions were the only losers. Someone had to take a defeat, however, with the Vikings and Lions squaring off against one another.

Each game was close this week, ending in four points or less across the board. There hasn’t been much separation in the division yet, but how long will it last? Here are our power rankings of the NFC North.

1

Green Bay Packers (2-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAwJp_0iCF24m400
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 2
  • Week 3 result: 14-12 win at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Potentially the final matchup between legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers had very little offense and suspense to it until the final few minutes. Both players were throwing to weakened receiving groups, but it was Rodgers who came out on top even though he threw his second interception of the season. The Packers defense locked up Brady and the Tampa offense for much of the day and came in clutch when they needed to the most at the end. Green Bay is at the top of this list for now, given they beat a strong Buccaneers team on the road. But they shouldn’t get too comfortable if they can only score 14 points.

2

Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rESeN_0iCF24m400
AP Photo/Stacy Bengs
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 3
  • Week 3 result: 28-24 win vs. Detroit Lions

When the Vikings aren’t playing in primetime, they can be pretty darn good. Minnesota responded after last week’s debacle against the Philadelphia Eagles with a resilient performance against the Lions. After going down 14-0, the Vikings chipped away to tie the game up, then did the same thing in the fourth quarter when it appeared Detroit was pulling away. The Vikings special teams needs to work out their kinks, but the offense can be good even without Justin Jefferson making plays. Their talent should keep them near the top of the division for much of the year.

3

Detroit Lions (1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldamT_0iCF24m400
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 1
  • Week 3 result: 28-24 loss at Minnesota Vikings

The Lions continue to show they have an excellent offense and can pretty much put points on anyone. But they’re inability to close a game and lose late leads is costing them wins. Detroit went toe-to-toe with Minnesota on Sunday, even with the missed field goal to start the game. But when the Vikings answered late, the Lions folded with another missed kick and a game-sealing interception. They have the tools to be in every game, but they can’t finish them just yet.

4

Chicago Bears (2-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rH2Uk_0iCF24m400
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 4
  • Week 3 result: 23-20 win vs. Houston Texans

It feels dirty putting the Bears last despite their victory and 2-1 record. But when half of your offense is almost useless up to this point, it’s justified. The Bears have an elite running game and a poor passing attack that would even make high schools in the area cringe. They got it done against a bad Houston Texans team though and saved what could have been a game-winning field goal late in the game. The Bears are banking wins while needing to drastically improve their overall offensive production. It’s great in the standings, not so great in power rankings.

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

NFL takes bold step against Buccaneers Tom Brady

Is Tom Brady still having fun while playing with the Buccaneers? The answer to that remains to be seen, but he sure seems pissed off during bad games. It is more than fair to say that Tom Brady has changed slightly in his demeanor during year three with the Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish start with Vegas

Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Texans#American Football#Nfc North#The Minnesota Vikings#The Detroit Lions
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss

Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
NFL
FanSided

NFL Week 4 2022: Picks and predictions for every game

The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing the quarter pole, and we’re starting to see who is good, and who is in for a long year. As always, all odds are courtesy of our partners at WynnBet. Tough call, and a great game. Don’t want to underestimate the Dolphins,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”

Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Josh McDaniels News

Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus is receiving a lot of responses on Twitter this Thursday because he shared an interesting story about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. When McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos in 2009, he made an eye-opening comment about the team's...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs Saints: Experts make their Week 4 picks

The New Orleans Saints are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in London and will do so without their starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston, guard Andrus Peat and star wide receiver Michael Thomas will be missing the game on Sunday morning due to varying injuries while the Vikings will likely only be missing Andrew Booth Jr. and even though Za’Darius Smith is questionable, he is likely to play on Sunday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
207K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy