Jameson Williams can't return to the Detroit Lions' lineup soon enough. "I just wish it was yesterday," Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said. "He’s just got to keep working at it, and that’s the thing. He’s working hard, not just in the weight room but in the training room and all that stuff to try to get back and get going, get his first taste."

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO