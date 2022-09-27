Read full article on original website
Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock
Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues. Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind...
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
Ex-Lions linebacker released by Chiefs after appearing in first 3 games
ALLEN PARK -- The Kansas City Chiefs have released linebacker Elijah Lee. The former Lions linebacker had recently bounced between Kansas City’s practice squad and roster while appearing in the first three games. Lee saw most of his work on special teams, with only eight on defense in the...
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
DK Metcalf takes shot at Lions’ breakout DB
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is clearly not too impressed with one of the breakout players in the Detroit Lions’ defense. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has won plaudits for his performances against top receivers so far in 2022, despite the team’s overall issues defensively. The most notable showing came in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Okudah held Justin Jefferson to just three catches for 14 yards.
Detroit Lions WRs coach on Jameson Williams' return: 'I wish it was yesterday'
Jameson Williams can't return to the Detroit Lions' lineup soon enough. "I just wish it was yesterday," Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said. "He’s just got to keep working at it, and that’s the thing. He’s working hard, not just in the weight room but in the training room and all that stuff to try to get back and get going, get his first taste."
Lions Have Brutal Injury Report On Wednesday
It'd be an understatement to say the Detroit Lions are shorthanded on offense. Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that running back D'Andre Swift, center Frank Ragnow, tight end T.J. Hockenson, offensive guard Jonah Jackson, and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds would not practice on Wednesday.
Detroit Lions trust their new-and-improved wide receiver depth if called upon
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions could be counting on their new-and-improved wide receiver depth with injuries mounting all over the offense. Star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown’s status is very much in the air for this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. St. Brown missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. Fellow receiver Josh Reynolds missed with an ankle injury, too. It’s also worth noting running back D’Andre Swift could miss some time with ankle and shoulder injuries.
