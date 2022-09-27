ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock

Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues. Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

DK Metcalf takes shot at Lions’ breakout DB

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is clearly not too impressed with one of the breakout players in the Detroit Lions’ defense. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has won plaudits for his performances against top receivers so far in 2022, despite the team’s overall issues defensively. The most notable showing came in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Okudah held Justin Jefferson to just three catches for 14 yards.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions WRs coach on Jameson Williams' return: 'I wish it was yesterday'

Jameson Williams can't return to the Detroit Lions' lineup soon enough. "I just wish it was yesterday," Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said. "He’s just got to keep working at it, and that’s the thing. He’s working hard, not just in the weight room but in the training room and all that stuff to try to get back and get going, get his first taste."
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Lions Have Brutal Injury Report On Wednesday

It'd be an understatement to say the Detroit Lions are shorthanded on offense. Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that running back D'Andre Swift, center Frank Ragnow, tight end T.J. Hockenson, offensive guard Jonah Jackson, and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds would not practice on Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions trust their new-and-improved wide receiver depth if called upon

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions could be counting on their new-and-improved wide receiver depth with injuries mounting all over the offense. Star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown’s status is very much in the air for this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. St. Brown missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. Fellow receiver Josh Reynolds missed with an ankle injury, too. It’s also worth noting running back D’Andre Swift could miss some time with ankle and shoulder injuries.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy