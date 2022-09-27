ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland City, IN

985theriver.com

Minor crash involving school bus disrupts traffic in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A school bus was delayed this morning after an incident involving a truck in Sullivan County. According to Sgt David Holmes with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Friday morning at the intersection of State Road 48 and County Road 200 E. Holmes said that the glare of the sun caused the bus driver to not see a truck while attempting to make a turn. The small white Northeast School Corporation bus reportedly clipped the back tire of the passing pickup truck.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Woman arrested after hit and run involving pony cart

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington woman is dealing with a broken leg and another woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run situation involving a pony cart. The crash occurred on County Road 100 N just east of County Road 575 E at approximately 7:58 a.m. Monday. According to officials from the Daviess County Sheriff’s […]
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Woman Accidentally Shot in Paoli

Orange County-On 09/25/2022, an emergency 911 call was put out about a woman shot on South County Road 310 West in Paoli. Paoli PD, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and an ISP trooper responded. When they arrived, they spoke with a male who identified himself as Tyler L. Cooper, of Paoli. Mr. Cooper told police he fired a high-powered rifle in his back yard and believed he may have shot his neighbor. ISP detectives were contacted, and it was requested they take over the investigation.
PAOLI, IN
14news.com

ISP: Tell City man found in car with .521 BAC

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tell City man is facing charges after state troopers say he drove under the influence on Saturday. According to Indiana State Police, Tell City Dispatch requested officers to respond to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Cannelton. ISP officials say when officers arrived on...
TELL CITY, IN
witzamfm.com

Huntingburg Woman Charged with Theft

Jasper- A woman from Huntingburg is facing theft charges after officers say she stole from her employer. Jasper Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s office arrested Kathryn Gutierrez after responding to a call of theft from the Jasper Walmart. Gutierrez was an employee there. What specifically was stolen or...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
985theriver.com

Affidavit reveals new details in Evansville toddler’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A probable cause affidavit from Evansville Police is providing more information after a man was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death on Wednesday. According to police, Deaconess staff reported that an unresponsive 18-month-old was brought into the emergency room on Tuesday. Police say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Death of a Dependent Arrest

Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson authorities say man missing since Monday has been found safe

Update 3:54 p.m.: Henderson Emergency Management says William "Ryan" Stewart has been found safe. Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing while on his way to the hospital. Henderson County Emergency Management Agency sent out a missing persons...
HENDERSON, KY
wbiw.com

Former Sheriff Jerry Ross Sr. died on Monday

BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Sheriff Jerry Allen Ross Sr., of Mitchell, passed away on Monday, September 26th. He was 78. Ross had been suffering from some health issues for some time. Ross retired from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department after 26 years of service. He was sheriff for...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bedford man sentenced to 85 years for child molestation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Bedford man to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on several child molestation charges. Joshua Stevens, 35, was convicted on five counts of child molesting in connection to sexual abuse first reported to police in January of 2020. The victim told investigators the abuse took […]
BEDFORD, IN
985theriver.com

‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Gabrielle Dlugosz-Matteson, 30, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Leaving The Scene Of An Accident Resulting In Serious Bodily Injury. No bond was set. Jordan L. Burch, 34, of Loogootee, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure To Appear, 2 counts of Petition To Revoke Suspended Sentence, and Possession of a Narcotic Drug. Bond was set at $15,000.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Man accused of trying to hit someone with vehicle in Evansville

An Evansville man was arrested Monday after being accused of trying to hit someone with his vehicle. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of North St. Joseph Avenue and West Virginia Street around 5 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 and said 62-year-old John Gildersleeve was trying to "run people over" with a red van.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Crews called to Tuesday morning wreck on Highway 41

Evansville dispatch say a portion of southbound Highway 41 is shut down because of a rollover crash. Dispatch says crews responded to the two-vehicle accident on Highway 41 near Petersburg Road. We're told the the call came in shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Our crew on scene say as...
EVANSVILLE, IN
hancockclarion.com

Hawesville Mayor Charles King injured in altercation

Hawesville Mayor Charles M. King suffered various injuries after an altercation with Hawesville resident Roy D. Butler. The altercation happened at the Hancock County Career Center on September 19, 2022, after the public hearing concerning the proposed landfill for the county. The following information is from the arrest warrant—The defendant...
HAWESVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Evansville Fire Dept. battles massive house fire on Mulberry Street

Evansville-Vanderburgh County dispatch confirmed crews were called on scene to a residential house fire on the 1000 block of East Mulberry street Tuesday night. The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson says the fire started in the basement of the home before it...
EVANSVILLE, IN

