985theriver.com
Minor crash involving school bus disrupts traffic in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A school bus was delayed this morning after an incident involving a truck in Sullivan County. According to Sgt David Holmes with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Friday morning at the intersection of State Road 48 and County Road 200 E. Holmes said that the glare of the sun caused the bus driver to not see a truck while attempting to make a turn. The small white Northeast School Corporation bus reportedly clipped the back tire of the passing pickup truck.
Woman arrested after hit and run involving pony cart
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington woman is dealing with a broken leg and another woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run situation involving a pony cart. The crash occurred on County Road 100 N just east of County Road 575 E at approximately 7:58 a.m. Monday. According to officials from the Daviess County Sheriff’s […]
wamwamfm.com
Woman Accidentally Shot in Paoli
Orange County-On 09/25/2022, an emergency 911 call was put out about a woman shot on South County Road 310 West in Paoli. Paoli PD, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and an ISP trooper responded. When they arrived, they spoke with a male who identified himself as Tyler L. Cooper, of Paoli. Mr. Cooper told police he fired a high-powered rifle in his back yard and believed he may have shot his neighbor. ISP detectives were contacted, and it was requested they take over the investigation.
1 flown to hospital following ATV vs truck crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was flown to an Evansville hospital following a crash between an ATV and a pickup truck in Martin County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. on September 24 on Dover Hill Road. A juvenile had been driving northeast along the road and […]
14news.com
ISP: Tell City man found in car with .521 BAC
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tell City man is facing charges after state troopers say he drove under the influence on Saturday. According to Indiana State Police, Tell City Dispatch requested officers to respond to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Cannelton. ISP officials say when officers arrived on...
witzamfm.com
Huntingburg Woman Charged with Theft
Jasper- A woman from Huntingburg is facing theft charges after officers say she stole from her employer. Jasper Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s office arrested Kathryn Gutierrez after responding to a call of theft from the Jasper Walmart. Gutierrez was an employee there. What specifically was stolen or...
14news.com
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash. Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd. Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/27. Updated: 11 hours ago. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/27.
985theriver.com
Affidavit reveals new details in Evansville toddler’s death
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A probable cause affidavit from Evansville Police is providing more information after a man was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death on Wednesday. According to police, Deaconess staff reported that an unresponsive 18-month-old was brought into the emergency room on Tuesday. Police say...
wevv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving school bus in Gibson County
ISP said that the crash was fatal, but that no injuries were reported on the school bus. Motorcyclist killed in crash involving school bus in Gibson County. ISP said that the crash was fatal, but that no injuries were reported on the school bus.
city-countyobserver.com
Death of a Dependent Arrest
Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
wevv.com
Henderson authorities say man missing since Monday has been found safe
Update 3:54 p.m.: Henderson Emergency Management says William "Ryan" Stewart has been found safe. Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing while on his way to the hospital. Henderson County Emergency Management Agency sent out a missing persons...
wbiw.com
Former Sheriff Jerry Ross Sr. died on Monday
BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Sheriff Jerry Allen Ross Sr., of Mitchell, passed away on Monday, September 26th. He was 78. Ross had been suffering from some health issues for some time. Ross retired from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department after 26 years of service. He was sheriff for...
Bedford man sentenced to 85 years for child molestation
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Bedford man to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on several child molestation charges. Joshua Stevens, 35, was convicted on five counts of child molesting in connection to sexual abuse first reported to police in January of 2020. The victim told investigators the abuse took […]
985theriver.com
‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Flipped utility truck closes part of Oak Hill Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say part of Oak Hill Road is closed because of a crash. They say a it was reported that a utility truck was knocked on its side around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers say it happened at Oak Hill and Bellaire, but the closure starts at...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Gabrielle Dlugosz-Matteson, 30, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Leaving The Scene Of An Accident Resulting In Serious Bodily Injury. No bond was set. Jordan L. Burch, 34, of Loogootee, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure To Appear, 2 counts of Petition To Revoke Suspended Sentence, and Possession of a Narcotic Drug. Bond was set at $15,000.
wevv.com
Man accused of trying to hit someone with vehicle in Evansville
An Evansville man was arrested Monday after being accused of trying to hit someone with his vehicle. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of North St. Joseph Avenue and West Virginia Street around 5 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 and said 62-year-old John Gildersleeve was trying to "run people over" with a red van.
wevv.com
Crews called to Tuesday morning wreck on Highway 41
Evansville dispatch say a portion of southbound Highway 41 is shut down because of a rollover crash. Dispatch says crews responded to the two-vehicle accident on Highway 41 near Petersburg Road. We're told the the call came in shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Our crew on scene say as...
hancockclarion.com
Hawesville Mayor Charles King injured in altercation
Hawesville Mayor Charles M. King suffered various injuries after an altercation with Hawesville resident Roy D. Butler. The altercation happened at the Hancock County Career Center on September 19, 2022, after the public hearing concerning the proposed landfill for the county. The following information is from the arrest warrant—The defendant...
wevv.com
Evansville Fire Dept. battles massive house fire on Mulberry Street
Evansville-Vanderburgh County dispatch confirmed crews were called on scene to a residential house fire on the 1000 block of East Mulberry street Tuesday night. The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson says the fire started in the basement of the home before it...
