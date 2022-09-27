ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Manufacturing jobs at highest since 1970s

By Devan Markham, Stephanie Haines
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZIv7_0iCEzGiS00

( NewsNation ) — Manufacturing and factory jobs have skyrocketed across the U.S. despite living in an era of high inflation and shortages, new data reflects. More people have joined the manufacturing workforce than in pre-pandemic times.

Manufacturers cut 1.3 million jobs in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic . But since then, the most recent jobs report revealed that there are almost 13 million people with manufacturing jobs — the most since November 2008. The all-time peak for jobs in manufacturing was back in 1979.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , 22,000 more people started jobs in manufacturing in August. Close to 300,000 more people were employed so far this year. And 67,000 more people are working in manufacturing than before the pandemic.

Mortgage rates jump past 6% for 1st time since 2008

A recent McKinsey and Company report found most manufacturing jobs are for cars, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, computers and electronics, machinery, metals, chemicals and transportation production.

Earlier this month Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the recession of the pandemic was unique because consumers wanted more goods rather than services.

The pandemic challenged the global supply chain and, as a result, many businesses are trying to rely less on outsourcing production . But an ongoing worker shortage is still a challenge for the industry.

The National Association of Manufacturers said there were more than 800,000 job openings in July 2022, and predicts that by 2030, more than 2 million jobs will go unfilled if recruiters don’t do more to encourage people to join the industry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

5-month-old baby dies in Carrington daycare

CARRINGTON, ND (KXNET) — A 5-month-old baby boy has reportedly died after Carrington Police responded to a report of an unresponsive baby at an in-home daycare in Carrington on Monday, Sept. 26. According to a Foster County State’s Attorney, the baby was air flighted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where he later died. There is […]
CARRINGTON, ND
KX News

Police searching for suspect in Williston domestic violence incident

UPDATE – 9/29 – 4:21 P.M. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The suspect in the domestic violence incident in Williston is currently at large after fleeing police via car and foot earlier today. According to the Williston Police Department, the suspect has been identified as Leonard Barton Higdon Jr, who fled the scene today in Williston […]
WILLISTON, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
KX News

Nikki Entzel trial: September 30, 2022

Hour 7, Day 4 Jangula continued to explain how the torch kit purchased by Earl worked. An examination of a torch kit found at the scene by Jangula noted that there was no use of the welding tip, and that both tanks of chemical (which would have been included and filled at no charge with […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

EXPLAINER: Why Shannon Brandt is charged with murder of Cayler Ellingson

MCHENRY, ND (KXNET) — A Glenfield man has now been charged with murder after allegedly running over another person at a street dance in McHenry on September 18. 41-year-old Shannon Brandt was initially charged with vehicular homicide in the incident. However, according to the Foster County State’s Attorney, based on additional information collected by the […]
GLENFIELD, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckinsey And Company#Linus Business#Business Economics#Pharmaceuticals#Chemicals#Business Industry#Treasury
KX News

DNA helps nab suspect in 2016 Dickinson cold case armed robbery

DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — Dickinson police have an arrest warrant for a suspect in a 2016 armed robbery at Lucky’s Tesoro gas station, thanks to DNA evidence. According to authorities, an employee of the gas station was robbed at gunpoint by a white male on March 29, 2016, who fled on foot. At that time, […]
KX News

Montana man seriously injured in McKenzie County motorcycle crash

A Sidney, Montana man was seriously injured Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash near Cartwright in Mckenzie County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man was heading south on County Road 16 around 8:00 p.m., when he apparently missed a curve in the roadway. He lost control of the motorcycle, entered a […]
MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 9/24-30/2022

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Crime and traffic crashes dominate the news this past week in a wide swath throughout the western half of North Dakota: Nikki Entzel murder trial The murder trial of Nikki Entzel started Monday, September 26, with jury selection. The prosecution delivered its opening statement the next day while the defense deferred […]
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
KX News

Numerous books are set in North Dakota. Here’s a list

Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KX News

Best counties to retire to in North Dakota

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
REAL ESTATE
KX News

Minnesota farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months.  “This is our home farm, I am actually considered the fourth generation […]
WORTHINGTON, MN
KX News

Shaky US economy faces new threats from Europe

Misery loves company. The economy is no exception. As the U.S. fights stubbornly high inflation and braces for the aftereffects of interest rate hikes, American consumers are also facing headwinds from Europe and the United Kingdom.  Months of soaring energy prices driven in part by the war in Ukraine have wreaked havoc on the Eurozone, […]
BUSINESS
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy