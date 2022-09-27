Read full article on original website
Korean Style Corn Dogs Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando Food Review
An easy to spot, pumpkin façade, located on the bridge between the London waterfront and the Springfield, USA area in Universal Studios Florida sells some Korean corn dogs. Though I love the pumpkin shaped façade, I expected some pumpkin themed food instead of these corn dogs. However, I gave these a shot during Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Orlando. The two corn dogs come in two forms: “Churro Dog on a Stick” and the gross sounding “Maggot Covered Cheese Dog.” These will only be available for purchase during Halloween Horror Nights evenings. For full disclosure, before this event, I failed to know that Korean style corn dogs were even a thing.
My Trip to SeaWorld Orlando Howl-O-Scream 2022
During my September 2022 trip to Orlando, I got to experience a night at Howl-O-Scream. My friend Tom of Vacationeers Podcast had an extra ticket. He foolishly asked me to use that ticket. Still being a spooky season amateur, I had never been to any spooky event at the Busch family of theme parks. This year functions as only the second year that an after-hours spooky event was held at SeaWorld Orlando. In Florida, this style Howl-O-Scream event has been happening at Busch Gardens Tampa for many years.
Universal Orlando Announces Phase Reopening After Hurricane Ian
The full effects of Hurricane Ian will not be known for some time. However, Ian rendered all major operations in Orlando area helpless for September 28th and 29th. Following the example of other places, Universal Orlando announced a phased reopening of their resort for September 30th. At least at first, this phased reopening will only involve resort hotel guests. At this point, we do not have exact details for operation procedures though even for resort hotel guests. As of early morning, September 30th, we learned that a few restaurants in CityWalk area would open around noon on the 30th.
