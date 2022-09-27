The full effects of Hurricane Ian will not be known for some time. However, Ian rendered all major operations in Orlando area helpless for September 28th and 29th. Following the example of other places, Universal Orlando announced a phased reopening of their resort for September 30th. At least at first, this phased reopening will only involve resort hotel guests. At this point, we do not have exact details for operation procedures though even for resort hotel guests. As of early morning, September 30th, we learned that a few restaurants in CityWalk area would open around noon on the 30th.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO