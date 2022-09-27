Read full article on original website
24hip-hop.com
Houston Texas Own RSNJunior
The young upcoming artist has been making music for over 10 years now. He started playing around with music at the age of 8 when he was in the church choir. He wants to be the best at what he puts his mind to becoming a better person and artist. Music serves as therapy for him. He plans to drop a new unreleased song titled “Blue Light” which will be dropping sometime in October.
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold
If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
New photo of missing Alvin woman shows her in New Orleans the day after she was last seen
ALVIN, Texas — Texas EquuSearch released a new photo Friday of the Alvin woman who has been missing for more than a week now. The picture shows 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans. The photo was taken September 23, the day after Reynolds' husband said she was last seen.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Clear Lake-area women warn about man asking others for feet pics in public
In some of the incidents, the man claims to be a podiatry student at San Jacinto College and wanted pictures in a specific pose. San Jacinto does not have a podiatry program.
Two children hit by car at southwest Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — We’re following breaking news out of southwest Houston, where police say two children have been hit by a car. It happened at an apartment complex off Richmond near Fondren. Right now, we don’t know the condition of the children or the circumstances around the incident.
Man breaks windows to save residents from massive apartment fire in southeast Houston
A woman who told ABC13 the fire started in her apartment said she doesn't remember how she got out and is worried about her dog possibly still being in the building.
Click2Houston.com
Amazon van with $80,000 worth of merchandise onboard stolen from SW Houston neighborhood, HPD says
HOUSTON – Police say they are now searching for a stolen Amazon van which had an estimated $80,000 worth of merchandise on board. According to the Houston Police Department, the van was stolen around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2300 Block of Lazy Hollow. Officers say the call was delayed and they didn’t receive notice until 2:28 p.m.
United Airlines cuts Houston international flight as it trims schedule
The Chicago-based carrier is dropping four cities from its network as part of a 12-route readjustment.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
defendernetwork.com
Black-owned sneaker, streetwear store being pushed out by Galleria
After four years in the Galleria, Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban sneaker and streetwear retailer, has been told he can no longer operate out of his current store, and that he may be relocated to another part of the mall. The reason? According...
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found near Galveston school, man arrested for carrying gun near school, funeral for archbishop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A terrifying discovery after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster right outside Austin Middle School in Galveston. Police tell us he’s a younger white male, possibly in his late...
KWTX
Houston Police search for cell phone
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
KHOU
Lake Conroe Boating Accident
A boating accident occurred on the lake outside of Conroe Lake House restaurant. Credit: Felicity P.
