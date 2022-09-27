Read full article on original website
Amanda Becker – Citizen of the Day
KLEM News, Tuesday, September 27
Le Mars Community Schools is celebrating their first employee of the month in this school year. Amanda Becker, a Resource Room paraprofessional at Clark Elementary was so honored at an assembly this morning. Amanda has been serving in that capacity for three years. Eight of her colleagues submitted her nomination. Beckers is described as kind, dependable, consistent, reliable, respectful, and takes her job very seriously. She’s willing to help fill in wherever needed and does extra things without being asked. And she always has a smile on her face. Congratulations to Amanda Becker of Clark Elementary, the Le Mars Community Schools’ employee of the month!
Merrill EMT Awarded Musson Scholarship
Logan Held with Merrill Ambulance Services has been awarded the 2022 Steven H. Musson Memorial Emergency Services Education Scholarship. The Musson family established the Steven H. Musson Emergency Services Education Endowment in 2003 to recognize and honor Steve for his passion for emergency care. Held will receive a $500.00 scholarship.
Tricia Griffioen – Citizen of the Day
Tricia Griffioen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, September 29 , 2022. Tricia is owner of Tail Trends. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School District has negative lunch balance
SIOUX CIY — A month into the new school year, the Sioux City public school district's school lunch balance is already awash in red ink. After two years of free school lunches for every family due to the COVID-19 pandemic, districts have returned to the policy of requiring students to either qualify for free or reduced meals or pay the regular cost. Despite efforts made by the district to alert families of the change and encouraging them to apply, some were still “caught off guard,” Rich Luze, the Sioux City district's food service supervisor, said Monday.
KLEM News for Friday, September 30
Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday that they have signed easement agreements with 63% of the landowners along their proposed route in Plymouth County. Summit is building a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa, connecting ethanol plants in the state. In Plymouth County, the lines runs across the center of the county,...
Helen Arlene Vance
Helen Arlene (Parkinson) Vance, 96, of Le Mars, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Center (Brentwood) in Le Mars surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Le Mars Bible Church in Le Mars. Pastor Fred Gums will officiate. Visitation with the family present will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Helen donated her body to the University of South Dakota Medical School.
Tommy Conger – Citizen of the Day
Tommy Conger is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Tommy is a Mortgage Loan Originator at Primebank. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Floyd Valley Healthcare Fundraiser
A fundraiser tied to the Iowa – Iowa State rivalry gained 700 dollars for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Siouxland. Here, Floyd Valley Healthcare CEO Dustin Wright presents the check to Kristie Arlt, Executive Director of Big Brothers/Big Sisters. To the left is Brooke Daane, Special Events Coordinator for BB/BS.
cstoredecisions.com
Love’s Opens Iowa Site
Love’s Travel Stops announced that it opened a new location in Le Mars, Iowa. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 68 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Plymouth County. “We’re excited to add our 10th clean and safe location in Iowa,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Plymouth County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”
Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court for his involvement in the Capitol breach.
Robert Fletcher
Robert Fletcher, 73, of Akron, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his home. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Pastor Susan Juilfs from Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
‘Is that a big deal?’: Sioux City native celebrating 110th birthday, honored by mayor
A former Sioux City woman recalls her long life as she becomes a supercentenarian on her 110th birthday.
weareiowa.com
Iowa man sentenced to 90 days in prison for US Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — Another Iowan has been sentenced to prison for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Kenneth Rader of Sioux City reached a plea agreement in May for illegally entering the Capitol building. A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Rader to 90 days...
kiwaradio.com
Firefighters Fight Two Fires In Fields
Northwest Iowa — Dry conditions at harvest time are great for fast harvesting but not so great for fire hazards. Two northwest Iowa fire departments responded to harvest-related fire calls recently. The Sioux Center Fire Department was called to a field fire on 390th Street between Indian and Ironwood...
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors discuss future of power plant
After hearing resident concerns regarding the future of MidAmerica Energy's Port Neal power plant, Woodbury County supervisors offered some clarity on the subject today.
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
Exit ramps to Highway 20 reopen
Both Interstate 29 exit ramps have reopened following a traffic accident Wednesday evening.
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty
SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
