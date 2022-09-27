ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

Related
B100

Happy Hour Prizes You Can Win In Davenport Tonight

It's the first B100 Happy Hour EVER and we want you to join us at the Daiquiri Factory in downtown Davenport for an awesome after-work party! We have great drink specials tonight, music, we're talking to you on the air, and so much more! We have your chance to win tickets to the Kid G at the Rust Belt TONIGHT, a chance to get on the guest list for Too Hype Crew, and tickets to Hinder for you to win!
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Here’s When The City Of Bettendorf Will Have Its Halloween Festivities

The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.
BETTENDORF, IA
B100

Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming Up In Rock Island & Davenport

October means two things: Halloween and Octoberfest celebrations and there are a few coming to the Quad Cities. First up is downtown Davenport's new celebration called German Fest which will be hosted by the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the German American Heritage Center and Museum. It will be on October 14th from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (119 E. 3rd St., across from the Adler).
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Davenport, IA
Restaurants
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Davenport, IA
Lifestyle
City
Bettendorf, IA
Davenport, IA
Food & Drinks
B100

New Plants & Crystals Shop Coming To Downtown Moline Soon

A new place to buy plants will soon be opening its doors in downtown Moline. It's called Quartz Botanicals and they're no stranger to the QC. You may have seen them at different craft fairs around the Quad Cities and at Mercado on Fifth, but they are based in Moline and this will be their storefront retail location.
MOLINE, IL
B100

QC Teacher Of The Week: Erin Dekeryl At Sherrard High School

It's the Fall 2022 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
SHERRARD, IL
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy