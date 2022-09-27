Read full article on original website
Happy Hour Prizes You Can Win In Davenport Tonight
It's the first B100 Happy Hour EVER and we want you to join us at the Daiquiri Factory in downtown Davenport for an awesome after-work party! We have great drink specials tonight, music, we're talking to you on the air, and so much more! We have your chance to win tickets to the Kid G at the Rust Belt TONIGHT, a chance to get on the guest list for Too Hype Crew, and tickets to Hinder for you to win!
Here’s When The City Of Bettendorf Will Have Its Halloween Festivities
The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.
Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming Up In Rock Island & Davenport
October means two things: Halloween and Octoberfest celebrations and there are a few coming to the Quad Cities. First up is downtown Davenport's new celebration called German Fest which will be hosted by the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the German American Heritage Center and Museum. It will be on October 14th from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (119 E. 3rd St., across from the Adler).
Don’t Miss The Fall Doggie Fest In Rock Island This Weekend
What's better than a cute fun event with your dog? A FREE cute fun event with your dog. Dogs and their owners are invited to a fun afternoon at the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Fall Doggie Fest. This event takes place this weekend October 2nd at the Eleanor Wallace...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Halloween Themed Restaurant is Cooking Up a Spooktacular Good Time
If you're one of those people who love watching horror movies in October....but also all year round...then Igor's Bistro is perfect for you!. There's a great little restaurant in Rock Island that only holds about 30-35 people. It's cozy. They are super friendly and offer a one of a kind experience all year round.
New Plants & Crystals Shop Coming To Downtown Moline Soon
A new place to buy plants will soon be opening its doors in downtown Moline. It's called Quartz Botanicals and they're no stranger to the QC. You may have seen them at different craft fairs around the Quad Cities and at Mercado on Fifth, but they are based in Moline and this will be their storefront retail location.
Rocky Horror Makes a Return to Circa 21 Just in Time for Halloween
The Circa 21 Speakeasy in Rock Island is hosting a Halloween tradition. A live show, "Rocky Horror Picture Show." No, this is not just a showing of the Tim Curry classic, but a full live musical. The Props. The best part about watching Rocky Horror is the crowd interaction. The...
QC Teacher Of The Week: Erin Dekeryl At Sherrard High School
It's the Fall 2022 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
