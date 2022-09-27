It's the first B100 Happy Hour EVER and we want you to join us at the Daiquiri Factory in downtown Davenport for an awesome after-work party! We have great drink specials tonight, music, we're talking to you on the air, and so much more! We have your chance to win tickets to the Kid G at the Rust Belt TONIGHT, a chance to get on the guest list for Too Hype Crew, and tickets to Hinder for you to win!

