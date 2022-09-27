Read full article on original website
Waco’s ‘Dr. Pepper House’ is an Awesome AirBnb and You Can Stay The Night
If you are like me and a big fan of Dr. Pepper, then you might want to stay in the "Dr. Pepper House" in Waco. Wade Morrison is credited in 1885 with putting together the 23 mystery flavors that make up Dr. Pepper, and the same year built the famed "Dr. Pepper House."
Texas animal rescues unite for annual ‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption event
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three different animal rescues are coming together Saturday in an effort to get dogs adopted into loving homes. The Homes for Dogs Adoption event is an annual adoption day held by Coldwell Banker Apex offices across Texas, including at the location in Waco. Waco-based Realtor Joanna...
5 Found Shot Dead, 1 in Custody in Town Near Waco
Five people are dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in the Central Texas city of McGregor, state troopers say. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, on three counts of tampering with government records, a state jail felony, on Sept. 29, 2022. On Dec. 2, 2021, the sheriff’s office...
District attorney dismisses murder case against Central Texas man charged in grandmother’s stabbing death
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the murder case against Charles Emory Sedigas on Friday, more than a year after prosecutors learned that DNA evidence excluded him in the 1984 stabbing death of his grandmother. Sedigas, 58, was arrested in December 2018 by McLennan...
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.
Potential mass shooting at Texas homecoming football game thwarted after police get a tip
Police said a tip helped them stop a potential mass shooting at a Texas high school homecoming football game and led to the arrests of two 18-year-old men. Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper were taken into custody Friday after authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was headed to the Everman High School game. An AR pistol and a 60-round magazine were found in the vehicle, Everman Emergency Services said on Facebook.
