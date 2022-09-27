The Dickinson County Heritage Center is having its 44th annual Heritage days festival on Oct. 1. The festival will feature a living history with classic agricultural demonstrations, an antique tractor show, a classic car show, and much more. This year, the featured tractor will be the Massey-Harris tractor, notorious to farmers around the world. Heritage days will begin on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. and go on through Oct. 1, ending at 4 p.m.

