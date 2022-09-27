Read full article on original website
About 50 people attended the Abilene Commission community forum Monday night to hear and share their opinions on recreational opportunities. The forum’s agenda contained ideas of a sports complex, the city purchasing the local golf course and other recreational ideas the public may have. After discussing the sports complex, the conversation moved to the golf course and the public’s opinion on the city should purchasing it.
About 50 people attended the Abilene Commission community forum Monday night to hear and share their opinions on recreational opportunities. The forum’s agenda contained ideas of a sports complex, the city purchasing the local golf course and other recreational ideas the public may have. The forum began with the sports complex.
Heritage Center to hold 44th annual Heritage Days this weekend
The Dickinson County Heritage Center is having its 44th annual Heritage days festival on Oct. 1. The festival will feature a living history with classic agricultural demonstrations, an antique tractor show, a classic car show, and much more. This year, the featured tractor will be the Massey-Harris tractor, notorious to farmers around the world. Heritage days will begin on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. and go on through Oct. 1, ending at 4 p.m.
Dickinson County Community Foundation adds new funds
New funds have been added to the fund list at the Community Foundation. They are the Russell Wilkins Memorial Scholarship, Charles Wilson Scholarship, the Navarre Community Center Fund, Paul Fischer Memorial Scholarship Fund, Paul Fischer Memorial Fund, Cecilia Barlow-Rogers & Kathryne C. Houlton Fund, and the Sue and John Kollhoff Charitable Giving Fund.
