How to watch, betting lines, staff picks: ASU at No. 6 USC
Here is how you can watch or listen to Arizona State’s (1-3, 0-1 in Pac-12) game at No. 6 USC (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. AZT at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game will be shown nationally on ESPN and can...
'He's a modest but intense coach': Aguano style increasingly apparent
Upon inheriting his new role as Arizona State’s interim head coach, Shaun Aguano said from the get-go that any changes he'd make would be “subtle” due to the practical impossibility of making wholesale changes to schemes with difficult games to be played every week. But “subtle” doesn’t...
