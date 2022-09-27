Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
DeFi needs appropriate regulation before moving to retail, says Fed Chair: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. United States Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has given his verdict on the evolution of the DeFi market, claiming there is a definite...
CoinTelegraph
Market manipulation claims will be hardest ‘nut to crack’ in Bitcoin ETF approval — WisdomTree
Will Peck, the head of digital assets at exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider WisdomTree, said regulators in the United States will “ultimately get there” on approving a Bitcoin spot investment vehicle, but dealing with claims of market manipulation could be a challenge. Speaking to Cointelegraph at the Converge22 conference...
CoinTelegraph
Researchers allege Bitcoin’s climate impact closer to ‘digital crude’ than gold
The Bitcoin (BTC) bashing has continued unabated even in the depths of a bear market with more research questioning its energy usage and impact on the environment. The latest paper by researchers at the department of economics at the University of New Mexico, published on Sept. 29, alleges that from a climate-damage perspective, Bitcoin operates more like “digital crude” than “digital gold.”
CoinTelegraph
What is the economic impact of cryptocurrencies?
What is the impact of cryptocurrencies on the economy?. Cryptocurrency is far more than just a financial innovation — it’s a social, cultural and technological form of progress. Through its accessible character, cryptocurrencies have the potential to spur the economy immensely. Cryptocurrencies are digital assets managed with cryptographic...
CoinTelegraph
Binance launches New Zealand-based offices following regulatory approval
Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has registered with New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and opened local offices in the country. In a Sept. 29 tweet, Binance said it was registered as a financial service provider in New Zealand, allowing residents to access services including spot trading, nonfungible tokens and staking. The move to the crypto-friendly Pacific nation followed regulators in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kazakhstan and Italy giving the green light for Binance to open an offshoot.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Market Integrity Coalition inducts 8 new members, plans training
The Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC) announced the induction of eight new members, the organization announced on Sept. 29. The organization, which now has 38 members who have all taken a pledge to uphold market integrity and efficiency, describes itself as such:. “CMIC [...] gives a unified voice to the...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Merge spikes block creation with a faster average block time
The Merge upgrade for Ethereum, which primarily sought to transition the blockchain into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, has been revealed to have had a positive impact on the creation of new Ethereum blocks. The Merge was considered one of the most significant upgrades for Ethereum. As a result of...
CoinTelegraph
Terra could leave a similar regulatory legacy to that of Facebook’s Libra
New draft legislation on stablecoins in the United States House of Representatives proposed to impose a two-year ban on new algorithmically pegged stablecoins like TerraUSD (UST). The proposed legislation would require the Department of the Treasury to conduct a study of stablecoins similar to UST in collaboration with the United...
CoinTelegraph
Mainstream media sentiment shifts in favor of Bitcoin amid fiat currency woes
Despite USD bringing an onslaught to stocks, commodities and its rival currencies, Bitcoin (BTC) holds steady at the $19,000 to $20,000 mark, leaving mainstream media no choice but to put BTC into the headlines. American daily newspaper The New York Times highlighted BTC’s 6.5% increase in the last seven days...
CoinTelegraph
BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
CoinTelegraph
KyberSwap CEO predicts DeFi will overtake TradFi in 10 years
Singapore, Sept. 29 — At Token2049 today, with over 7,000 industry professionals, institutional investors and regulators attending, KyberSwap CEO Victor Tran predicted onstage that decentralized finance (DeFi) will overtake TradFi in 10 years. On top of that, KyberSwap will also be the most used decentralized exchange (DEX) because of its innate ability to provide the best rates in all of DeFi.
CoinTelegraph
45% of ETH validators now complying with US sanctions — Labrys CEO
According to the CEO of blockchain development agency Labrys, Lachan Feeney, approximately 45% of all Ethereum blocks currently being validated run MEV-boost relay flashbots and comply with United States sanctions. Speaking to Cointelegraph in an interview on Sept. 30, Feeney noted that while reports have stated that 25% of all...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly intended to join the Twitter deal in March
Not only Elon Musk thought of buying Twitter — crypto billionaire and CEO of FTX exchange Sam Bankman-Fried “was interested” in acquiring the social network back in March 2022, according to a report from Business Insider. In the piece, published on Sept. 29, journalists are referring to...
CoinTelegraph
California fraud cases highlight the need for a regulatory crackdown on crypto
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) announced last month that it had issued desist and refrain orders to 11 entities for violating California securities laws. Some of the highlights included allegations that they offered unqualified securities as well as material misrepresentations and omissions to investors. These violations...
CoinTelegraph
The 'Brussels Effect' wields real influence over US crypto regulation
The right to privacy is enshrined in many legal traditions around the world. In the United States, it’s protected by the Fourth Amendment; in the European Union, it falls under Article 8 of the European Convention for Human Rights. While definitions differ between jurisdictions, most of us have a right to a reasonable expectation of privacy for our correspondence, in our homes and about our persons.
CoinTelegraph
CFTC takes legal action against Digitex futures exchange and CEO
The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, filed a complaint against Digitex LLC and its founder and CEO Adam Todd for failing to register the cryptocurrency futures exchange and manipulating the price of its DGTX token. According to a Sept. 30 court filing in the Southern District of...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price due ‘big dump’ after passing $20K, warns trader
Bitcoin (BTC) returned to intraday resistance on Sept. 30 as analysis predicted that $20,000 could break before a new comedown. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it circled $19,600 at the time of writing. The pair had seen a bout of more volatile behavior the day...
CoinTelegraph
US senator bill seeks to cushion crypto exchanges from SEC enforcement actions
United States Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, introduced legislation seeking a safe harbor for cryptocurrency exchanges from “certain” Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement actions. The Digital Trading Clarity Act of 2022, introduced by Sen. Hagerty, aims to provide regulatory clarity around two...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto and decentralization could influence voters in 2022 US midterm elections: Report
A poll of 800 likely midterm voters in four U.S. swing states suggested that the overwhelming majority favored ideas around decentralization, and many were HODLers. According to a Sept. 29 report from venture capital firm Haun Ventures on a survey conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult, roughly one in five voters polled in New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania said they owned cryptocurrency or nonfungible tokens. In addition, 91% of respondents supported a “community owned, community governed” internet that “gives people greater control over their information.”
CoinTelegraph
The feds are coming for the metaverse — from Axie Infinity to Bored Apes
The metaverse is a futuristic iteration of the internet, featuring a digital economy and an immersive virtual environment alongside other interactive features. This relatively nascent space has gained so much traction in recent years that conservative estimates suggest that by 2024, its total valuation could top $800 billion. Meta (the parent body behind Facebook and Instagram), Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Nike and others have made Fortune-100-sized metaverse splashes.
