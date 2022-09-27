Read full article on original website
What is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com All About?
The other day I was watching the NFL games on our local affiliate and a commercial popped up plugging a Sioux Falls website I had never heard of before. It got me asking myself, what is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com all about?. When you go to the website, it references a ordinance in...
South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Receive Millions for Safer and Healthier Learning
A boost for education in several states is coming in the form of awards to schools to strengthen learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success. South Dakota and Minnesota will both benefit from nearly $1 billion awarded by the U.S. Department of Education. In a Dear Colleague...
South Dakota & Minnesota Are NOT the ‘Hangriest’ States
Does your hunger get the best of you? You're not alone. But, are you one of the 'hangriest' people in the country?. South Dakota and Minnesota residents aren't among the weaker in this category. Even Iowans haven't made the top tier the "hungriest". Those who live in the Northeast part...
Harrisburg Student Sends Threatening Social Media Message Sunday
Kids and Parents in Harrisburg, South Dakota received a scare on social media on Sunday night that is all too familiar and one that many in the community won't forget for some time. Dakota News Now is reporting that around 6:00 on Sunday night, (September 25) people started to receive...
Game Trail Cams in South Dakota & Minnesota, Illegal or Not?
As the colors of the season change, bring on the hunting seasons. For anyone who wears camo, tromps through knee-high grass sits in a blind for hours, and lives for the hunt, this is your favorite time of the year. Many hunters like to scope out their regular hunting grounds...
Are South Dakota Drivers Required to Pull over for Funeral Processions?
A funeral procession, chances are it's something every South Dakota driver has encountered at least a few times in their life while being behind the wheel. The question is, are you fully up to speed with the driving laws regarding funeral processions once you do encounter one?. Let's find out.
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?
Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend
One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase
Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
Bring the Plants Inside – Frost Advisory for Sioux Falls Wednesday Morning
Well, I guess this makes it official. Fall is here. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of eastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls. The Advisory is in effect from 1:00 AM until 8:00 AM Wednesday (Sept 28). Temperatures Wednesday morning are expected to drop to,...
Early Morning Sioux Falls Fire Under Investigation
It was either a very late night or early morning wake-up call for two Sioux Falls residents in a home on Euclid Avenue. At around 2:22 A.M. this morning, (Monday, 9/26/22) Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home at 209 South Euclid Avenue. A report came in that...
South Dakota, Iowa Have Some of the Smallest Rent Hikes in America
One of the biggest drawbacks to renting a place versus buying a place is the constant fear that what you're paying per month next year is going to be higher than what you're paying this year. Across the country, the latest numbers show that there are very good reasons why...
Get Ready To Get Baked: Sioux Falls Bakery To Create Weed Treats
There are many bakeries around the Sioux Empire that provide delicious sweets for any occasion. Intoxibakes in Sioux Falls, for example, provides yummy desserts with a little extra twist. The local bakery is known as "South Dakota's Original Boozy Bakery." Intoxibakes is one of the first South Dakota bakeries to...
2-Day Sioux Falls ‘Cure Kids Cancer’ Radiothon Raises Over $306,000
From all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media, the team at Sanford Children's Hospital, and our many sponsors, we want to send a BIG THANK YOU to the people of the Sioux Empire for their generosity during the 2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon presented by Jerry's Auto Sales. Because of...
Hey Sioux Falls, Do You Still Have Your Catalytic Converter?
Quick, check your vehicle, does it still have a catalytic converter attached?. Like the rest of the nation right now, Sioux Falls is experiencing a rash of catalytic converter theft. Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now, on Monday (September 19) alone, the PD...
Is This Really Iowa’s Most Used Slang Term?
You'd be hard-pressed to find a single person living in the Hawkeye State who uses this slang on a regular basis. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Iowans say one term, in particular, that most who live there have never uttered. Best Life looked at each...
Have You Seen Jordy’s “South Dakota” Music Video? (WATCH)
Have you seen up-and-coming musical artist Jordy's "South Dakota" music video?. The other day I was stumbling around on YouTube and came across the music video I absolutely loved the tune and the video. Plus, anytime you can find a music video titled after your home state, you for sure...
Prehistoric Human Jaw Bone Found in Iowa River
A conservation staff along with Marshall County Sheriff's Deputies were performing a biological survey of the Iowa River just last month when they happened upon a human jaw bone. Little did they know, during the August survey that this piece of a jaw belonged to a prehistoric Native American. A...
