ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 6

Barb Soto
4d ago

this is what happened when we get our food from China. they know nothing about cleanliness when it comes foods. that is why they are the world's capital of diseases and viruses like the covid virus.

Reply(1)
11
XSoCal
4d ago

There's something really strange with all theses food products being recalled since the occupation started two years ago. WTF

Reply
9
Jodi Beck
4d ago

The link for the recalled meat will not open on this article

Reply
9
Related
NBC Chicago

Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months

Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region

Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Q985

Walmart Hit With Illinois Class Action For Biometric Violations

Another day, and another really big company is finding itself on Illinois' hot seat for violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. As we've seen with others who have run afoul of BIPA, it may very well end up that Walmart has to part with some money to make this whole thing go away. And that's where you come in, potentially.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Missouri State
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Q985

The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois

One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
MORTON, IL
Popculture

Nearly 90,000 Pounds of Meat Recalled

An Illinois-based company has recalled nearly 90,000 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products, which were distributed to multiple states, were recalled were recalled by Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. on Sept. 24 due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois

Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Contamination#Meat Products#Food Pantries#Fast Food Restaurants#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Meat Sold
1440 WROK

Somehow The Most Common Bird In Illinois Is Not The Cardinal

The cardinal might be our state bird and the mascot of an annoying midwestern fanbase, but it's not the most common bird seen in Illinois. At least that's what this study says. I'm well documented in being very wary of any infographic that has different color-coded states. It is seemingly the best way to get someone to click on your article so the methodology of some of these "maps" should always be scrutinized.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
wmay.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Every 4 Minutes And 18 Seconds, Someone In Illinois Moves Out

The U.S. Census Bureau released some population estimates a while back that show Illinois is continuing to lose population at a record-setting rate. How record-setting? According to the Census, between July of 2020 and July of 2021, Illinois lost more residents to other states than at any time in recorded history.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy