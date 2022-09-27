Read full article on original website
NHL
Q&A: Kiersted full of confidence following strong rookie season in AHL
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Matt Kiersted is looking to take another big step this season. Finding success during his first full season in the pros in 2021-22, the 24-year-old defenseman posted 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 63 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, while also recording two points (one goal, one assist) over 10 games with the Florida Panthers in the NHL.
NHL
Ducks Assign Five Players to CHL Clubs, Release Cote from PTO
Gage Alexander - G (Swift Current of WHL) Nathan Gaucher - C (Quebec of the QMJHL) Tyson Hinds - D (Sherbrooke of the QMJHL) Sean Tschigerl - C (Calgary of WHL) Olen Zellweger - D (Everett of WHL) Released from PTO:. Charles Cote - D Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster...
NHL
Caps Clash with Columbus
On Saturday night in Columbus, the Caps move into the back half of their six-game preseason slate and conclude a stretch of three road exhibitions in four nights when they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With their most veteran-laden lineup of the preseason to date, the Caps took...
NHL
Sharks Announce Global Series Travel List
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players will head to Europe for the 2022 NHL Global Series:. A PDF version of the full travel list can be found HERE. The following players will not travel due to injury:. Alexander...
NHL
Blues assign 7 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned seven players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Please assigned include forwards Andrei Bakanov, Brayden Guy, Mathias Laferriere, Hugh McGing and Dylan McLaughlin, along with defensemen Griffin...
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
Former NBA player Marquis Teague has signed with Kolossos Rodou B.C., a team in Greece. He played three seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
NHL
Canes Assign Six Players To Chicago, QMJHL
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman David Farrance and forwards Joseph LaBate, Blake Murray and Alexander Pashin to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. Goaltender Patrik Hamrla (Rimouski) and forward Justin Robidas (Val-d'Or) have also been assigned to their respective teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Stars
The St. Louis Blues will travel across the state of Missouri for a preseason matchup with the Dallas Stars on Saturday night (7 p.m., 101 ESPN). Cable Dahmer Arena, home of the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, will host a Blues preseason game in Independence for the second consecutive season. Last...
NHL
Lightning reduce training camp roster by eighteen
TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 18 players, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The Lightning assigned the following players to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League: forwards Jack Finley, Felix Robert, Grant Mismash, Gage Goncalves, Lucas Edmonds, Bennett MacArthur, Jaydon Dureau, Ilya Usau, Simon Ryfors and Daniel Walcott; defensemen Jack Thompson, Declan Carlile, Trevor Carrick, Darren Raddysh and Dmitry Semykin; and goaltenders Hugo Alnefelt and Maxime Lagace. On Wednesday, the Lightning assigned defenseman Roman Schmidt to his junior team, the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League.
NHL
WPG@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Jets at the Bell Centre. Here are five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' troops were dealt a 3-0 loss by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Robertson, Denis Malgin and Nick Abruzzese scored for Toronto. Malgin and Abruzzese's markers came on the power play. Sam Montembeault surrendered one goal on 15 shots, while Kevin Poulin gave up two goals on 14 shots. Matt Murray and Erik Källgren combined for a 27-save shutout to send the Maple Leafs' faithful home happy. The dynamic play of Filip Mesar was a major highlight for the Canadiens. The 18-year-old Slovak definitely made his presence felt in the contest. Countryman Juraj Slafkovsky had four shots on goal and two hits in 17:23 of ice time.
NHL
Doty to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game
Forward facing discipline for interference on Sharks left wing Viel. Jacob Doty will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The Los Angeles Kings forward is facing discipline for interference against San Jose Sharks forward Jeffrey Viel. The incident occurred at 10:46 of the second...
NHL
Georgiev Getting Settled in Colorado
Upon spending the first five years of his NHL career with the New York Rangers - where he posted an overall 58-48-11 record, a 2.94 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and eight shutouts in 129 career games - the 26-year-old netminder is eager for his new chapter with the defending Stanley Cup Champions in the Avalanche.
NHL
Preseason Recap: Burns Scores Twice In Debut, Canes Beat Cats Again
RALEIGH, NC. - Defenseman Brent Burns found the back of the net twice in his first game action with the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday, pushing his new club past the Florida Panthers by a score of 4-3. Three Things. 1) Making A Good First Impression. It's been nearly three months since...
NHL
Kraken mascot Buoy surfaces after years of planning, fan input
Sea troll will be kid-friendly ambassador for second-year NHL team. The Seattle Kraken have unveiled a mascot that is sure to buoy the fans' spirits. Buoy, a sea troll partly inspired by the famous Fremont Troll sculpture in Seattle, debuted before the Kraken played the Vancouver Canucks in a preseason game at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday and soon will appear in spots all over town.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens (Preseason Game 3)
WINNIPEG - It's not too often the Winnipeg Jets head east in the preseason - save for a Young Stars tournament in Belleville, ON in 2019 - but that's exactly what they'll do tonight as they head to Bell Centre to take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets are 1-1-0...
NHL
Detroit releases trio from amateur tryouts
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Ivan Ivan, Riley Piercey and Jake Uberti from their amateur tryouts. The Red Wings currently have 57 players on their training camp roster: 31 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Currently at 1-1-0 through two preseason games, Detroit will host the Washington Capitals on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com.
NHL
Sabres announce roster for this afternoon's preseason game vs. Penguins
The Buffalo Sabres will continue preseason play today when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center at 1 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call on Sabres.com, where the game will stream live, and on WGR 550. Tickets are on sale now. Here is Buffalo's roster...
NHL
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions
VEGAS (October 1, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 1, the following roster transactions:. - Forwards Brendan Brisson, Pavel Dorofeyev, Sakari Manninen, Maxim Marushev, Ivan Morozov, Gage Quinney; defensemen Layton Ahac, Lukas Cormier, Daniil Chayka and Zack Hayes; and goaltender Jiri Patera have been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.
NHL
Final Buzzer: A Whale of a Game
The Kraken headed out on the road for the first time this preseason to line up against a veteran-heavy Vancouver squad. While most of the Seattle players had seen some preseason action it was the first outing for Tye Kartye, Cameron Hughes, Austin Poganski and Matt Tennyson. And there were many lessons to learn about the levels of competition in the NHL. But that is the point of preseason play.
