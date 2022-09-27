ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Archeologist to share results of 2022 excavations in SW Arkansas

Dr. Carl Drexler, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s archeologist at the Southern Arkansas University Research Station, will present “Continuity and Change in Native and Settler Salt Production at the Holman Springs Site in Sevier County, Arkansas” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society.
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR

Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Kicker 102.5

Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas

By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Drought worsens across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry last few weeks, Thursday’s drought monitor shows worsening conditions across the entire state. Last week the drought monitor showed moderate drought across much of central and northern Arkansas. A few small areas of central Arkansas were also under a severe drought.
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks

James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
Kait 8

Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters took a big bite out of Arkansas’s alligator population, bagging more than 100 of the massive reptiles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that during the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, hunters reported and tagged 157 alligators. According to an AGFC news release, Alligator...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
menastar.com

Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
Eagle 106.3

Toxic Plant Found In Arkansas Is Dangerous For Cows And Humans

There is a toxic plant that you will find in Arkansas and the surrounding area that is not only dangerous to cattle but to other livestock and humans as well. This toxic plant Perilla Mint is native to Asia and the seeds are used in some cooking products and are even used for fuel. Perilla Mint also known as Chinese Basil or beefsteak plant has some really great uses. The seeds of the plant have been shown to have cardioprotective, antioxidant, anticancer, anti-diabetic, antiasthma, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties.
