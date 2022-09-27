Read full article on original website
Pumpkins and mazes, fresh air and spaces: Fun central Arkansas fall family day trips
Some fun pumpkin patches in and around central Arkansas for family fun.
arkadelphian.com
Archeologist to share results of 2022 excavations in SW Arkansas
Dr. Carl Drexler, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s archeologist at the Southern Arkansas University Research Station, will present “Continuity and Change in Native and Settler Salt Production at the Holman Springs Site in Sevier County, Arkansas” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society.
thv11.com
Arkansas pumpkin patches opening despite challenges
It's October, and many of us are thinking about Halloween. What better place to go than a pumpkin patch? But some challenges are threatening this holiday tradition.
Kait 8
Institution announces $2.6 million investment into several Northeast Arkansas projects
CLARKSDALE, Ms. (KAIT) – There are some ongoing projects in Northeast Arkansas that will be getting the extra help they need. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Delta Regional Authority announced an investment of $2,674,232 to help boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Arkansas communities and residents.
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR
Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
Car hits person southbound on I-49
Around 10 p.m. officers responded to an incident of a vehicle and pedestrian on mile marker 84. Arkansas Department of Transportation reports.
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
KTLO
Governor looks to expand electric vehicle infrastructure in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK – I would like to talk about how we are expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in our state. First, to make driving electric vehicles in Arkansas a possibility for many, the infrastructure must be there to support it. We are working hard to make that happen.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Drought worsens across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry last few weeks, Thursday’s drought monitor shows worsening conditions across the entire state. Last week the drought monitor showed moderate drought across much of central and northern Arkansas. A few small areas of central Arkansas were also under a severe drought.
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
Kait 8
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters took a big bite out of Arkansas’s alligator population, bagging more than 100 of the massive reptiles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that during the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, hunters reported and tagged 157 alligators. According to an AGFC news release, Alligator...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
menastar.com
Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
Toxic Plant Found In Arkansas Is Dangerous For Cows And Humans
There is a toxic plant that you will find in Arkansas and the surrounding area that is not only dangerous to cattle but to other livestock and humans as well. This toxic plant Perilla Mint is native to Asia and the seeds are used in some cooking products and are even used for fuel. Perilla Mint also known as Chinese Basil or beefsteak plant has some really great uses. The seeds of the plant have been shown to have cardioprotective, antioxidant, anticancer, anti-diabetic, antiasthma, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties.
Five Arkansas billionaires on Forbes list of wealthiest Americans for 2022
The annual Forbes 400 list is out for 2022, with five Arkansans ranking among the wealthiest people in the United States.
Arkansas family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
ualrpublicradio.org
Group looks for solutions to lack of healthy food options in Arkansas
A group created by Gov. Asa Hutchinson is working to come up with recommendations on how to address the problem of “food deserts” in Arkansas. That’s the term for areas without grocery stores or fresh produce. An analysis of federal data by the Arkansas Center for Health...
