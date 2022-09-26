A 9/11 victim who was the only person not pictured on a tribute wall to all 3,000 victims has finally been memorialized with a photograph. Albert Ogletree's photograph was tracked down in an old high school year book in Michigan and added to the wall of victims at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City ahead of Sunday's 21st anniversary of the terror attack.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO