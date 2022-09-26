Read full article on original website
Related
Shy 9/11 victim who was the only person with no photo on NYC tribute wall of 3,000 victims is finally pictured 21 years on, thanks to museum sleuth who tracked down Michigan year book picture from 1966
A 9/11 victim who was the only person not pictured on a tribute wall to all 3,000 victims has finally been memorialized with a photograph. Albert Ogletree's photograph was tracked down in an old high school year book in Michigan and added to the wall of victims at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City ahead of Sunday's 21st anniversary of the terror attack.
The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy
In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
What is the History of America's Silent President?
As a matter of tabloid scrutiny and criticism, the presidential history of the United States has always received a great deal of attention. However, not every president has had the same graph of history. While many presidents today are known for their fiery remarks, there was once an almost unknown president.
MSNBC
She was once America's 'most-read woman.' Today, she has largely been forgotten.
Elsie Robinson was a woman before her time. In the early 1900s, Robinson went through a scandalous divorce and found herself a single mom with a chronically ill son. Robinson, however, dreamed of becoming a writer and was willing to do anything to accomplish her goal — even swinging a pickax in a gold mine to support her family and pay the bills.
Comments / 0