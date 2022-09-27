Read full article on original website
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
8 Must-Do Fall Activities in Illinois That Will Put You In A Festive Mindset
Now that Autumn is here, everyone is looking for those fun fall festivities to participate in. Pumpkin patches, apple picking, corn mazes, tractor rides, etc. If you are looking for things to do, you are in the right place! We have put together a nice variety of activities for you! Maybe you can plan a road trip and visit them all.
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
Barbecue, Pizza, & Beer-Illinois’ Route 84 has Some Hidden Gems This time of year
This time of year is great. Yeah, I love summer (I don't hate the heat like most people) but the older I get the more I enjoy fall. Fall is a great time to do some road tripping. One of the best, most scenic rides is going north on Route...
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Chicken Wings in The Area
Have you eaten the Stateline's Best Chicken Wings?. Fall has arrived and that means flannel shirts, boots, football and chicken wings. Chicken wings are absolutely a fall food, and that means it's time to figure out who has the best chicken wings in the area. Throughout the month of September...
These 2 Bugs Could Be Invading Your Homes This Fall – Some in Large Numbers
As temperatures cool, many homes will likely be seeing some unwanted guests inside, but there are two insects in particular that could be invading Illinois homes more than others - some in "fairly large numbers," experts say. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and...
Don’t Miss the 3 Best Ghost Hunts Happening in Northern Illinois This October
The three most haunted places in Rockford have a whole list of spooky events and ghost hunts scheduled over the next month!. If you're on a mission to find the best paranormal experiences in Rockford, you never have to look further than the Coronado Performing Arts Center, Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, or Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens. All three of these places hold a prestigious place in Rockford's history, but they also come with big heapin' sides of scary!
3 Best Farm Parks For Any Family Day Trip Are Right Here In Illinois
Fall is here and tons of families are still trying to enjoy the weather just a little longer before it gets really chilly outside. Ever visited a farm park?. I didn't even know these existed until now. How cool, it's a farm... it's a park... exactly what you'd imagine it to be! All 3 of these locations truly show you a day in the life on a farm. Plus, you can explore acres of land with petting zoos, wishing wells, bike trails and so much more.
Planes land at Cottonwood Airport for fall ‘Fly-In’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Private pilots from all over the Midwest flew their planes into Cottonwood Airport in Rockford Saturday for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s fall Fly-In event. “We had real load of planes come in today,” said Bruce Jacobsen, secretary of EAA Chapter 22 in Rockford. One of the 30 planes on hand was a […]
Small Town Baker Says New Illinois Law Changed Her Entire Career
Have you ever heard of the buttercream law? It's a big deal in Illinois, where prior to 2022 bakers weren't able to sell their baked goods with frosting. So technically it's not called the buttercream law, but buttercream is the main item that made the law change such a big deal earlier this year.
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
One of Illinois’ Oldest Bars Sits In Rockford And You’ll Never Hear A Bad Thing About It
If you're living in Northern Illinois and host guests from out of town, you'll inevitably want to take that out for dinner and drinks. The downtown area is a great place to start when pretending to be a tour guide. One place that is an absolute must to visit is Mary's Place on Madison Street.
Popular Loves Park Bar and Grill Opening 2nd Location in October
Some might find it strange for a bar to open another location just 2 miles down the same road, but not once you see what they have planned. In the last year, business along Riverside Boulevard, east of Mulford, has been booming. Several new places to eat, sip, shop, gamble or improve your life in some way, and I'm here for ALL of it. What's even more remarkable is the growth in this corridor from existing Rockford area businesses, that are opening additional locations.
You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois
Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
Illinois Brunch Hot Spot Gives You Cookies if You Pay in Cash
Do you want a free cookie? Um yes. That my friend is an incentive for anything. Cookies make the world go round... that's a saying right?. If it's not it should be. And honestly free cookies are the cookies that make the world go round. And you can actually score...
Preview One Illinois Man’s Mad Carving Skills On Food Network’s ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’
If you love watching the Food Network, don't miss this Sunday's (10/2) episode of 'Outrageous Pumpkins' featuring the awesome carving skills of one Rockford business owner. Please allow me to introduce you to Lincoln Bias, an award-winning fruit and vegetable carver who lives right here in Rockford... Besides creating incredible...
Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
Somehow The Most Common Bird In Illinois Is Not The Cardinal
The cardinal might be our state bird and the mascot of an annoying midwestern fanbase, but it's not the most common bird seen in Illinois. At least that's what this study says. I'm well documented in being very wary of any infographic that has different color-coded states. It is seemingly the best way to get someone to click on your article so the methodology of some of these "maps" should always be scrutinized.
There’s a $30,000 Wisconsin Furniture Scammer, That’s Quite the Couch
I recently bought a sectional that I'm pretty proud of. First off, I did it without my wife's approval...Yes, she loves it. Secondly I wanted something so freakin' huge, that multiple people could sit or lay on it and no one is touching....That is quite the task, trust me. Did...
