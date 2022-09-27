ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecatonica, IL

Comments / 1

Related
Q985

The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Pecatonica, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
Q985

Don’t Miss the 3 Best Ghost Hunts Happening in Northern Illinois This October

The three most haunted places in Rockford have a whole list of spooky events and ghost hunts scheduled over the next month!. If you're on a mission to find the best paranormal experiences in Rockford, you never have to look further than the Coronado Performing Arts Center, Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, or Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens. All three of these places hold a prestigious place in Rockford's history, but they also come with big heapin' sides of scary!
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

3 Best Farm Parks For Any Family Day Trip Are Right Here In Illinois

Fall is here and tons of families are still trying to enjoy the weather just a little longer before it gets really chilly outside. Ever visited a farm park?. I didn't even know these existed until now. How cool, it's a farm... it's a park... exactly what you'd imagine it to be! All 3 of these locations truly show you a day in the life on a farm. Plus, you can explore acres of land with petting zoos, wishing wells, bike trails and so much more.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carrots#Enjoyment#Accor
Q985

The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois

One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
MORTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Recipes
Q985

Popular Loves Park Bar and Grill Opening 2nd Location in October

Some might find it strange for a bar to open another location just 2 miles down the same road, but not once you see what they have planned. In the last year, business along Riverside Boulevard, east of Mulford, has been booming. Several new places to eat, sip, shop, gamble or improve your life in some way, and I'm here for ALL of it. What's even more remarkable is the growth in this corridor from existing Rockford area businesses, that are opening additional locations.
LOVES PARK, IL
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois

Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
1440 WROK

Somehow The Most Common Bird In Illinois Is Not The Cardinal

The cardinal might be our state bird and the mascot of an annoying midwestern fanbase, but it's not the most common bird seen in Illinois. At least that's what this study says. I'm well documented in being very wary of any infographic that has different color-coded states. It is seemingly the best way to get someone to click on your article so the methodology of some of these "maps" should always be scrutinized.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy