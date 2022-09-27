Read full article on original website
Related
Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm
Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters
Police fired tear gas after riots broke out at an Indonesian soccer match in East Java province when Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2
Comments / 0