13newsnow.com
NC Gov. Cooper gives update ahead of severe weather from Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency officials are giving an update Thursday afternoon on how they're gearing up for Tropical Storm Ian's remnants. The update comes after Cooper issued a state of emergency to assure the state is ready for heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes. Ian's remnants are likely to hit the state Saturday and Sunday.
Ian very close to second landfall at South Carolina coast, winds picking up in Virginia
Ian is getting very close to a second landfall on the South Carolina coast. It's still technically a Category 1 hurricane, but it's expected to weaken moving north.
STORM MODE: Ian hundreds of miles away, but flooding begins in Hampton Roads
Storm impacts combined with high tide around lunchtime to cause flooding across the 757. There are also strong gusts of northeast wind.
Transportation companies across Hampton Roads suspend service during Ian
The Elizabeth River Ferry and VB Wave & Bayfront Shuttle won't be running Friday. It's also the last day of the seasonal HRT Oceanfront Trolleys.
New Hampton Roads Workforce Council program aims to build talent pipeline across Hampton Roads
The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is launching a regional training program to build a talent pipeline for industries across the region. Equity is a big part.
