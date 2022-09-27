ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
13newsnow.com

NC Gov. Cooper gives update ahead of severe weather from Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency officials are giving an update Thursday afternoon on how they're gearing up for Tropical Storm Ian's remnants. The update comes after Cooper issued a state of emergency to assure the state is ready for heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes. Ian's remnants are likely to hit the state Saturday and Sunday.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy