Ronald James Gibson
Ronald James Gibson (Ron) passed away on September 27, 2022, at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital, after a brief illness from heart disease. Ron was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 4, 1943, to Norman and Helen (Sweeney) Gibson. In 1952 the family moved to Holland, Michigan. Ron graduated from Holland High School in 1962 and attended Grand Rapids Jr. College. Ron was drafted into the Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam for 18 months.
Sharon Lea Gebben
Heaven has now welcomed Sharon Lea Gebben to its fold of believers. Sharon who. was born on December 15th, 1940 passed away on September 27th, 2022. She was a. loving faithful mother and grandmother who taught her family many practical things, but. most of all, how to follow Jesus. Sharon...
Carrie Pfeiffer
Carrie Pfeiffer, 50, of Zeeland, died Thursday, September 29, 2022. Carrie was born in Zeeland, Michigan, on May 19, 1972, to James and Mary Lou (Funk) Pfeiffer. Carrie attended Zeeland Schools and graduated from Zeeland High School in 1992. She was a faithful member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and she also enjoyed worshiping at Real Life Fellowship. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Pfeiffer in 2009.
More Prep Football on Tap Tonight; Tigers, Cubs & White Sox All Post Thursday Wins
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 30, 2022) – Match Day 6 of the 2022 high school football season along the Lakeshore is tonight. At 6:40 PM, hear the Mona Shores versus Zeeland West game with Greg Chandler at Zeeland Stadium on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Delton Kellogg at Saugatuck contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van. Other encounters include Holland Christian at Coopersville, West Ottawa at Grand Haven, Zeeland East at Reeths-Puffer, West Catholic at Hamilton, and in eight-man play, Mendon at Fennville.
Holland Police Log September 28-30, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Holland Woman Hospitalized Due to Teen Driver in North Side Crash
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 29, 2022) – A teenaged Holland motorist learned a driving lesson on Thursday afternoon at the unwilling physical expense of an older Holland woman. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of 168th...
Portion of WB I-94 closed for 90 minutes Thursday morning: Pedestrian struck and killed by motorist
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident on I-94 in Van Buren County where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist. Authorities say it happened Thursday morning, September 29 on the westbound portion of I-94 at mile marker 60.6...
