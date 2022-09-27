Ronald James Gibson (Ron) passed away on September 27, 2022, at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital, after a brief illness from heart disease. Ron was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 4, 1943, to Norman and Helen (Sweeney) Gibson. In 1952 the family moved to Holland, Michigan. Ron graduated from Holland High School in 1962 and attended Grand Rapids Jr. College. Ron was drafted into the Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam for 18 months.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO