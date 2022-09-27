ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Gov. Abbott deploys additional resources to Florida

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. “Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian,” […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Detroit

Election worker charged with crimes tied to Aug. 2 primary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary, authorities said Wednesday.The incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines Township precinct, though it was "extremely egregious and incredibly alarming," Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said."It is a violation of public trust and of the oath all election workers are required to take," Lyons said.James Holkeboer was charged with using a computer to commit a crime and falsifying records, the county prosecutor said.Holkeboer couldn't immediately be reached for comment. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.The electronic poll book contains voter registration data, including confidential information, Lyons said.She said the poll book was not connected to vote tabulation equipment or the internet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox4news.com

Mansfield man gets 4-year prison sentence for role in Capitol riot

MANSFIELD, Texas - The self-proclaimed president of a North Texas militia group was sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in last year’s U.S. Capitol riot. Lucas Denney of Mansfield was convicted of assaulting officers during the Jan. 6 attack. Denney is a former military...
MANSFIELD, TX
Person
Jessica Watkins
fox5ny.com

Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2

Hurricane Ian slammed Florida for a second day after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Ft. Worth Navy Base used as safe haven for aircraft before Ian

FORT WORTH, Texas — Locally, the Naval Air Station in Fort Worth helps with preparations for Ian. Military aircraft from Florida are being saved right here till the storm passes. Officials from the Texas Air National Guard, and the navy are carefully watching hurricane Ian’s path. Military aircraft...
FORT WORTH, TX
KVIA

Decades-long dispute between Texas and Tiguas over

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s over. The state of Texas and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s decades-long legal fight ended Tuesday with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case. This, after the US Supreme Court sided with the Tiguas this summer, strengthening tribal sovereignty. At issue – whether...
TEXAS STATE
wgan.com

Maine man found guilty on charges stemming from U.S. Capitol riot

A Lebanon man charged in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been found guilty by a judge. 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons was found guilty Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on all 11 charges he was facing. Fitzsimons waived his right to a...
LEBANON, ME
blackchronicle.com

Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth

(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
FORT WORTH, TX

