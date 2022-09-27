Read full article on original website
Why Democratic mayor is using Texas governor's controversial border strategy
El Paso, Texas Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, is using Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s strategy of busing migrants from the US southern border to the northeast. CNN’s Rosa Flores details why.
No one can remember the last time a Republican ran for a countywide seat in this Texas county
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Just across the river from Mexico, near the southern tip of Texas, Starr County sits as one of the poorest in the state. It’s also one of the most Democratic. When was the last time a Republican ran against you, I asked Starr...
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
Gov. Abbott deploys additional resources to Florida
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. “Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian,” […]
Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas
For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
Election worker charged with crimes tied to Aug. 2 primary
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary, authorities said Wednesday.The incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines Township precinct, though it was "extremely egregious and incredibly alarming," Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said."It is a violation of public trust and of the oath all election workers are required to take," Lyons said.James Holkeboer was charged with using a computer to commit a crime and falsifying records, the county prosecutor said.Holkeboer couldn't immediately be reached for comment. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.The electronic poll book contains voter registration data, including confidential information, Lyons said.She said the poll book was not connected to vote tabulation equipment or the internet.
Mansfield man gets 4-year prison sentence for role in Capitol riot
MANSFIELD, Texas - The self-proclaimed president of a North Texas militia group was sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in last year’s U.S. Capitol riot. Lucas Denney of Mansfield was convicted of assaulting officers during the Jan. 6 attack. Denney is a former military...
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Austin, Texas: Governor Greg Abbott Deploys Texas A&M Task Force 1 To Florida Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
Austin, TX - Yesterday Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). "The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of...
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
Governor Abbott Brags of Having Transported 11,500 Illegal Immigrants From Texas to Sanctuary Cities
Drawing criticism for treating immigrants as "pawns" On September 26, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott shared details of the total number of illegal immigrants that have been relocated to so-called sanctuary cities around the United States under 'Operation Lone Star'.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Hurricane Ian slammed Florida for a second day after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
Ft. Worth Navy Base used as safe haven for aircraft before Ian
FORT WORTH, Texas — Locally, the Naval Air Station in Fort Worth helps with preparations for Ian. Military aircraft from Florida are being saved right here till the storm passes. Officials from the Texas Air National Guard, and the navy are carefully watching hurricane Ian’s path. Military aircraft...
Decades-long dispute between Texas and Tiguas over
EL PASO, Texas -- It’s over. The state of Texas and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s decades-long legal fight ended Tuesday with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case. This, after the US Supreme Court sided with the Tiguas this summer, strengthening tribal sovereignty. At issue – whether...
Maine man found guilty on charges stemming from U.S. Capitol riot
A Lebanon man charged in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been found guilty by a judge. 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons was found guilty Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on all 11 charges he was facing. Fitzsimons waived his right to a...
In campaign ad, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggests mandatory 10-year sentence for gun-related crimes
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is making the increase in violent crime a major point of his reelection campaign, most recently proposing to imprison people for at least 10 years if they’re convicted of any crime while using a gun.
Sheriff: Central Texas volunteer fire chief arrested on state felony
The former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, Russel Reitzer, was arrested Thursday, officials said.
Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
