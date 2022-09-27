Read full article on original website
South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Receive Millions for Safer and Healthier Learning
A boost for education in several states is coming in the form of awards to schools to strengthen learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success. South Dakota and Minnesota will both benefit from nearly $1 billion awarded by the U.S. Department of Education. In a Dear Colleague...
South Dakota & Minnesota Are NOT the ‘Hangriest’ States
Does your hunger get the best of you? You're not alone. But, are you one of the 'hangriest' people in the country?. South Dakota and Minnesota residents aren't among the weaker in this category. Even Iowans haven't made the top tier the "hungriest". Those who live in the Northeast part...
South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
Harrisburg Student Sends Threatening Social Media Message Sunday
Kids and Parents in Harrisburg, South Dakota received a scare on social media on Sunday night that is all too familiar and one that many in the community won't forget for some time. Dakota News Now is reporting that around 6:00 on Sunday night, (September 25) people started to receive...
Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?
Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
Hurricane Ian Relief-American Red Cross
Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters as a hurricane moves out of Florida and moves slowly up the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
Popular Sioux Falls Restaurant Closed Indefinitely After Fire
A fire this week at a popular East side restaurant here in Sioux Falls has forced the establishment to close the doors indefinitely due to smoke damage. Cherry Creek Grill, located at 3104 E 26th Street on the East side, broke the news on their Facebook page:. The good news...
South Dakota Coyote MBB Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule
Despite it being midway through the college football season, basketball fans are already clamoring for schedules and previews of the upcoming season as well. On Friday, the University of South Dakota Men's Basketball program announced that their 2022-23 schedule has been finalized. It's an exciting step to a much anticipated...
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily
Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase
Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
South Dakota, Iowa Have Some of the Smallest Rent Hikes in America
One of the biggest drawbacks to renting a place versus buying a place is the constant fear that what you're paying per month next year is going to be higher than what you're paying this year. Across the country, the latest numbers show that there are very good reasons why...
Meet Some of The ‘Cure Kids Cancer’ Kids From South Dakota and Minnesota
This year's Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Presented By Jerry's Auto Sales is September 29 and 30, 2022. To make a pledge call 605-328-5750, toll-free at 800-601-5085, text CASTLE to 51555, or click HERE!. The mission of Cure Kids Cancer is to help children's cancer centers, like the one at Sanford...
Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota’s Weirdest Foods
In America, we 'let freedom ring' throughout every corner of the country, and that extends to what we put on our dinner tables. Whether it's New Mexico’s green chiles on an ice cream sundae, New Jersey’s overloaded oreo bagel, or a banana and mayonnaise sandwich from Alabama, what we crave is as unique as where we hail from.
Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall
Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
Get Ready To Get Baked: Sioux Falls Bakery To Create Weed Treats
There are many bakeries around the Sioux Empire that provide delicious sweets for any occasion. Intoxibakes in Sioux Falls, for example, provides yummy desserts with a little extra twist. The local bakery is known as "South Dakota's Original Boozy Bakery." Intoxibakes is one of the first South Dakota bakeries to...
2-Day Sioux Falls ‘Cure Kids Cancer’ Radiothon Raises Over $306,000
From all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media, the team at Sanford Children's Hospital, and our many sponsors, we want to send a BIG THANK YOU to the people of the Sioux Empire for their generosity during the 2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon presented by Jerry's Auto Sales. Because of...
Goodbye Old Friend: Augi’s Berdahl-Rolvaag House Moves to Iowa
Sioux Falls said goodbye Thursday to a long-standing piece of Augustana University history. The Berdahl-Rolvaag House located in Heritage Park literally hit the highway. Dakota News Now reports that Thursday morning (September 22) a construction crew relocated the historic house to its new destination on the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa.
Hey Sioux Falls, Do You Still Have Your Catalytic Converter?
Quick, check your vehicle, does it still have a catalytic converter attached?. Like the rest of the nation right now, Sioux Falls is experiencing a rash of catalytic converter theft. Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now, on Monday (September 19) alone, the PD...
