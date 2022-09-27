Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
Xiyu Lin leads Ascendant LPGA after first-round 6-under 65; Big names lurking
THE COLONY, Texas — Xiyu Lin of China made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole Thursday that sent her to a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead in The Ascendant LPGA. The late eagle from Lin, twice a runner-up on the LPGA this season, took attention away from Atthaya Thitikul and her bid to reach No. 1 in the women’s world ranking.
Golf Channel
Richard Mansell shoots 67 to extend lead at Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Richard Mansell doubled his lead to four strokes at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by shooting 5-under 67 at Carnoustie in the third round on Saturday. The No. 218-ranked Mansell is on course for his first victory on the DP World Tour as the Englishman...
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy shoots 66 alongside father in first round at St. Andrews since The Open
Rory McIlroy teed it up at St. Andrews Saturday for the first time since the final round of The Open, when he had to watch Cameron Smith hoist the claret jug after McIlroy could only manage a final-round 2-under 70 at the famed links course. The world No. 2 fared...
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy charges at St. Andrews before Road Hole bunker kills comeback
There’s never a dull Sunday when Rory McIlroy is at St. Andrews. The world No. 2 was facing an eight-shot deficit as he headed to the first tee at the Old Course Sunday morning, but he was a mere four shots back of a trio of players who sat T-2 through 54 holes.
Comments / 0