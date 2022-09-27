THE COLONY, Texas — Xiyu Lin of China made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole Thursday that sent her to a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead in The Ascendant LPGA. The late eagle from Lin, twice a runner-up on the LPGA this season, took attention away from Atthaya Thitikul and her bid to reach No. 1 in the women’s world ranking.

