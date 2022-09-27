ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf Channel

PGA Tour countersuit claims LIV Golf encouraged players to violate contracts

The PGA Tour responded Wednesday to the antitrust lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last month with a 71-page motion that included a counterclaim against LIV Golf for contractual interference. The Tour’s response to the lawsuit, which was originally filed by 11 Tour members who had been suspended for violating...
Golf Channel

Mark Hubbard goes from getting stabbed in foot to leading Sanderson

Beware the injured golfer. Before taking the 54-hole lead Saturday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mark Hubbard didn’t exactly have the best preparation for Country Club of Jackson. He was nursing a foot injury – but not just any injury. “My daughter got me sick, and then accidentally...
Golf Channel

Despite one of his 'worst driving weeks' in a while, Davis Riley still in hunt at home event

Despite woes with his driver, Davis Riley is still in the mix for his maiden PGA Tour win at his home event. The 25-year-old Mississippi native shared the Sanderson Farms Championship's 18-hole lead after an opening bogey-free 66. He followed that up with a 1-under 71 in Round 2; he's only three shots off the lead at 7 under and T-3 following 36 holes.
Golf Channel

Two-for-one special: Tommy Fleetwood simultaneously holes two balls at Old Course

Tommy Fleetwood might have missed the 150th Open in July, but he made up for it with a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the Old Course on Wednesday. Ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Fleetwood teed it up at St. Andrews for a practice round. Fast forward to the 17th hole, better known as the “Road Hole,” and the 31-year-old Englishman was faced with a tough chip shot on the curb of the aforementioned road.
Golf Channel

Bad weather forces shotgun start at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel and others playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will be teeing off in a shotgun start on Friday. Organizers of the DP World Tour event decided to have all competitors tee off at the same time due to bad weather that is expected around the three participating courses during Round 2. Players will tee off at 8:30 a.m. local time.
