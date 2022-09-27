Read full article on original website
PGA Tour countersuit claims LIV Golf encouraged players to violate contracts
The PGA Tour responded Wednesday to the antitrust lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last month with a 71-page motion that included a counterclaim against LIV Golf for contractual interference. The Tour’s response to the lawsuit, which was originally filed by 11 Tour members who had been suspended for violating...
Mark Hubbard goes from getting stabbed in foot to leading Sanderson
Beware the injured golfer. Before taking the 54-hole lead Saturday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mark Hubbard didn’t exactly have the best preparation for Country Club of Jackson. He was nursing a foot injury – but not just any injury. “My daughter got me sick, and then accidentally...
Brandon Matthews drives and putts his way to a 67 in first round as married man
Brandon Matthews is known for his long drives, but it takes more than a few mammoth-sized tee shots to find yourself on the leaderboard on the PGA Tour. Matthews started on the par-3 tenth hole in Jackson, Mississippi, and had only gotten it to 1 under through 10 holes despite making eagle at the par-5 14th.
Despite one of his 'worst driving weeks' in a while, Davis Riley still in hunt at home event
Despite woes with his driver, Davis Riley is still in the mix for his maiden PGA Tour win at his home event. The 25-year-old Mississippi native shared the Sanderson Farms Championship's 18-hole lead after an opening bogey-free 66. He followed that up with a 1-under 71 in Round 2; he's only three shots off the lead at 7 under and T-3 following 36 holes.
Rory McIlroy shoots 66 alongside father in first round at St. Andrews since The Open
Rory McIlroy teed it up at St. Andrews Saturday for the first time since the final round of The Open, when he had to watch Cameron Smith hoist the claret jug after McIlroy could only manage a final-round 2-under 70 at the famed links course. The world No. 2 fared...
Two-for-one special: Tommy Fleetwood simultaneously holes two balls at Old Course
Tommy Fleetwood might have missed the 150th Open in July, but he made up for it with a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the Old Course on Wednesday. Ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Fleetwood teed it up at St. Andrews for a practice round. Fast forward to the 17th hole, better known as the “Road Hole,” and the 31-year-old Englishman was faced with a tough chip shot on the curb of the aforementioned road.
Rory McIlroy starts hot at Carnoustie, cools off in first round of Dunhill Links
Rory McIlroy played his first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie and was going along quite nicely when he made the turn. Starting at the par-4 10th, McIlroy made four birdies compared to no bogeys on his opening nine to go out in 4-under 32. The Northern...
Bad weather forces shotgun start at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel and others playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will be teeing off in a shotgun start on Friday. Organizers of the DP World Tour event decided to have all competitors tee off at the same time due to bad weather that is expected around the three participating courses during Round 2. Players will tee off at 8:30 a.m. local time.
