Tommy Fleetwood might have missed the 150th Open in July, but he made up for it with a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the Old Course on Wednesday. Ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Fleetwood teed it up at St. Andrews for a practice round. Fast forward to the 17th hole, better known as the “Road Hole,” and the 31-year-old Englishman was faced with a tough chip shot on the curb of the aforementioned road.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO