Blood & Treasure Finale Recap: Catch the Spirit (Plus, the Latest on Season 3)
The Khan was on… a rampage, as Blood & Treasure Season 2 came to a close this Sunday on Paramount+. Was the season finale “very satisfying” as promised? And what’s the latest word on a possible Season 3? The finale found Danny, Lexi, Chuck and Shaw laboring to convince the Superintendent at the Hong Kong PD that arrested Simon Hardwick is in fact not the Great Khan, and that the true villain is still out there and about to storm the building/seize the banner. Oh, and she has an underground nuke ready to detonate/kill millions! The Superintendent chose to play it...
Albany Herald
‘A Friend of the Family’ EP on ‘Surreal’ Bob Berchtold Recordings Used in True-Crime Drama
The twisted real-life case of Jan Broberg, the Idaho youth abducted twice by a neighbor during the 1970s, drives the riveting nine-episode series A Friend of the Family. “What they lived through is so complex, so terrifying…it felt like a story that you needed to be immersed in over many hours to understand psychologically and emotionally,” says writer Nick Antosca, who executive produced the project. “Their experience was a slow burn.” (Broberg and her mother Mary Ann are producers.)
'East New York' tries to bring the network cop show into the 21st century
A lot has changed regarding the view of policing since "NYPD Blue" premiered in 1993, an evolution that's partially evident in "East New York," which seeks to bring the cop show into the 21st century. That makes this CBS drama more ambitious than most network crime fare, focusing on the...
'The Walking Dead' begins ambling toward its end. But it's not dying anytime soon
After 11 years and countless splattered heads, "The Walking Dead" begins its final run of eight episodes on Sunday, more than two years after that plan was announced. Yet anyone under the impression that zombies will be shuffling off AMC -- to Buffalo or anywhere else -- are in for a rude awakening.
Dramatic images show spacecraft collision with an asteroid
The DART mission made history this week when it successfully slammed into an asteroid -- and we got to see it happen live, from millions of miles away. As the spacecraft for NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test neared its target Monday, images streamed back to Earth at the rate of one per second of the asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits a larger space rock called Didymos.
