Albany Herald
'The Walking Dead' begins ambling toward its end. But it's not dying anytime soon
After 11 years and countless splattered heads, "The Walking Dead" begins its final run of eight episodes on Sunday, more than two years after that plan was announced. Yet anyone under the impression that zombies will be shuffling off AMC -- to Buffalo or anywhere else -- are in for a rude awakening.
Albany Herald
‘General Hospital’ Sets Return Date for Emma Samms as Holly Sutton
Mark your calendars and set your DVRs now, General Hospital fans: Emma Samms is returning to the ABC daytime drama on Wednesday, October 19. Fans heard in August that the British actress would pop up on General Hospital sometime this month, but now Soap Opera Digest has nailed down Samms’ return date as October 19 — unless, of course, preemptions delay General Hospital’s airing schedule.
Albany Herald
'Interview with the Vampire' has an undying legacy. Look inside its TV rebirth
It's been nearly half a century since "Interview with the Vampire" was published, leaving its mark on popular culture. Penned by the late Anne Rice, the book became the first of the "Vampire Chronicles," which include 12 follow-up novels. "Interview" itself was adapted into a 1994 feature film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, while a loose "Queen of the Damned" adaptation hit theaters in 2002.
Albany Herald
'East New York' tries to bring the network cop show into the 21st century
A lot has changed regarding the view of policing since "NYPD Blue" premiered in 1993, an evolution that's partially evident in "East New York," which seeks to bring the cop show into the 21st century. That makes this CBS drama more ambitious than most network crime fare, focusing on the...
Albany Herald
Director Thora Birch on Bringing the Tragic True ‘Gabby Petito Story’ to Lifetime
A year ago, 22-year-old Gabby Petito became headline news when the aspiring travel influencer went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Now her short life and violent death at his hands are the subject of a Lifetime docudrama, The Gabby Petito Story, starring Skyler Samuels (Scream Queens) and Evan Arthur Hall (Orange Is the New Black).
Albany Herald
Miss USA Host Zuri Hall Feels Pageant Redefines Definition of Beauty
Growing up and watching beautiful women compete for a sash and tiara on TV, “I thought I was a bit too awkward for pageants,” Zuri Hall recalls. Clearly not, because the Access Hollywood personality and American Ninja Warrior sideline reporter is now in her second year hosting Miss USA.
Albany Herald
‘A Friend of the Family’ EP on ‘Surreal’ Bob Berchtold Recordings Used in True-Crime Drama
The twisted real-life case of Jan Broberg, the Idaho youth abducted twice by a neighbor during the 1970s, drives the riveting nine-episode series A Friend of the Family. “What they lived through is so complex, so terrifying…it felt like a story that you needed to be immersed in over many hours to understand psychologically and emotionally,” says writer Nick Antosca, who executive produced the project. “Their experience was a slow burn.” (Broberg and her mother Mary Ann are producers.)
