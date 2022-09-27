ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters

Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium. The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#South Wales Police#Blackpool#Liverpool#Nations League#Polish
Daily Mail

FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar

The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
WORLD
The Independent

Adil Rashid reveals how cricket is evolving to embrace diversity

Adil Rashid has explained how English cricket is evolving to embrace diversity, after a period in which the sport has been hit by numerous accusations of systemic racism.In 2020, former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq alleged that he was the subject of racist slurs during his time at the club, and ex-teammate Gary Ballance later admitted to being one of the individuals culpable of using such language towards the 31-year-old.The scandal led Yorkshire County Cricket Club to sack its entire coaching staff last December, after key figures in the organisation’s hierarchy resigned. Furthermore, there were hearings involving Rafiq and the...
SOCIETY
BBC

Rochdale crash: Disqualified driver killed friend in 120mph crash

A man who killed his friend while driving at 120mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed. Prosper Mhepo, 27, died after Alan McDonagh, then 18, crashed into a building in Rochdale in March after being pursued by police. Officers noticed McDonagh, who had been bailed after a hit-and-run in...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF
BBC

CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out

Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
WORLD
BBC

Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist

Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cardiff mum denies manslaughter and neglect of three-year-old

A woman has denied neglecting and killing her three-year-old son. Olabisi Abubakar, 41, from Cardiff, is charged with the manslaughter of her son Taiwo Abubakar, who was found dead at home on 29 June 2020. She is also charged with two counts of child cruelty and neglect of a person...
PUBLIC SAFETY

