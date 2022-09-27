Read full article on original website
Exciting changes happening at Greenville Public Library
GREENVILLE – In today’s world, the relevance of libraries comes into question more and more each day. But at Greenville Public Library, we are striving to find new ways meet the needs of our patrons and the surrounding community. Our historic building located at 520 Sycamore Street has...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
Greenville VFW, American Legion Auxiliary Oct. 11 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Support the fall blood supply and the special needs of cancer patients by donating at the Greenville VFW Post Auxiliary and American Legion Post Auxiliary community blood drive Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Emily Mack, 34, of Lima was sentenced to 24 months in prison for burglary. Brian Goins, 58, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for failing to provide notice of a change of address. He is required to report where he is residing as a registered sex offender.
Ohio lawmaker introduces bill that makes 'swatting' a felony
State lawmakers want to make swatting a felony. WCPO found out that if this bill becomes a law, those convicted could face prison time, fines and restitution worth thousands of dollars.
LEE SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY HEARNG; NO MODIFICATION APPEARS IN CHARGES
(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no modification appearing in Odyssey online court records in the charges against Phillip Lee. He’s the man accused of shooting and killing RPD Officer Seara Burton. Lee is still due for a pre-trial hearing this coming Monday in Wayne Circuit Court. The charges Lee faces still include three counts of attempted murder, but nothing yet reflecting Officer Burton’s death. Lee continues to be held Wednesday morning in a northern Indiana prison.
Lima Municipal Court records
Robert Ballentine, 27, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Shane C. Davis, 37, of Lima, found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 135 days suspended. $150 fine. Tina Hall, 47, of Lima, found guilty...
Garage Sale – Greenville – Oct 6 – 8
When: October 6th: 9AM – 7PM, Oct. 7th: 9AM – 6PM, Oct 8th: 9AM – 2PM. What: Rain or Shine Multi Family Sale. Clothes, Shoes, Coats, Baseball Cards, Tent, Chair and much more.
New dogs at the Shelter – including 3 Puppies
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 7 new dogs, 3 of them 8 weeks old puppies, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
Susan Ann (Henry) Christensen
DECEMBER 13, 1948 – SEPTEMBER 27, 2022. Susan Ann (Henry) Christensen, 73 passed away on September 27, 2022, in Greenville, Ohio, after a brave battle with a long term illness. She was born on December 13, 1948, in Vallejo, California, and grew up in Union City, Indiana. Susan was...
Multiple schools dismissing early Monday due to Officer Seara Burton's funeral
Due to the funeral procession for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton along US 40, some students will be released early.
Marilyn Sue Liebherr
MAY 30, 1937 – SEPTEMBER 28, 2022. Marilyn Sue Liebherr, age 85, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Marilyn was born May 30, 1937. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbaileyfuneralhome.net for the Liebherr family.
FEDS RAID AT DAWN
CELINA - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security alongside other law enforcement agencies conducted an operation in Behm's Landing on the south side of Grand Lake on Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey on Tuesday afternoon said his office assisted Homeland Security earlier in the...
Information wanted!
A 2012 Kia, red Sedona mini van (similar to the one shown) with Ohio license plate HRX5087 was stolen from our city on the north end of town last night. We also had numerous vehicles damaged and thefts occur in the same area. Please contact our dispatch at 937-548-1103 if...
Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station
LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
2 killed in car-semi accident
GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. Anil (no last name provided), 25, Fresno, California, is being held at the...
Law enforcement gather for procession to Richmond Officer Seara Burton’s funeral
RICHMOND — Local law enforcement gathered Monday morning to travel to Richmond, Indiana, where funeral services for Officer Seara Burton will take place. >> PHOTOS: Local law enforcement gather to process to Officer Seara Burton’s funeral. Members of law enforcement from police and fire agencies across the Miami...
Phyllis Ann Null
Phyllis Ann Null, age 91, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at The EverHeart Hospice Care Center in Greenville. Phyllis was born on December 5, 1930, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Russel Ray and Ethel Marie (Dickey) Bowman. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was...
