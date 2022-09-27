ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Comments / 0

countynewsonline.org

Exciting changes happening at Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE – In today’s world, the relevance of libraries comes into question more and more each day. But at Greenville Public Library, we are striving to find new ways meet the needs of our patrons and the surrounding community. Our historic building located at 520 Sycamore Street has...
GREENVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville VFW, American Legion Auxiliary Oct. 11 Blood Drive

DAYTON, Ohio – Support the fall blood supply and the special needs of cancer patients by donating at the Greenville VFW Post Auxiliary and American Legion Post Auxiliary community blood drive Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.
GREENVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Emily Mack, 34, of Lima was sentenced to 24 months in prison for burglary. Brian Goins, 58, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for failing to provide notice of a change of address. He is required to report where he is residing as a registered sex offender.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Darke County, OH
Government
County
Darke County, OH
1017thepoint.com

LEE SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY HEARNG; NO MODIFICATION APPEARS IN CHARGES

(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no modification appearing in Odyssey online court records in the charges against Phillip Lee. He’s the man accused of shooting and killing RPD Officer Seara Burton. Lee is still due for a pre-trial hearing this coming Monday in Wayne Circuit Court. The charges Lee faces still include three counts of attempted murder, but nothing yet reflecting Officer Burton’s death. Lee continues to be held Wednesday morning in a northern Indiana prison.
RICHMOND, IN
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Robert Ballentine, 27, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Shane C. Davis, 37, of Lima, found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 135 days suspended. $150 fine. Tina Hall, 47, of Lima, found guilty...
LIMA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Garage Sale – Greenville – Oct 6 – 8

When: October 6th: 9AM – 7PM, Oct. 7th: 9AM – 6PM, Oct 8th: 9AM – 2PM. What: Rain or Shine Multi Family Sale. Clothes, Shoes, Coats, Baseball Cards, Tent, Chair and much more.
GREENVILLE, OH
#Comm#Politics Local#Sewer Osgood Solid#Odot Rotating Beacon#Fund Advance#Crawford Murphy Tilly#Public Attendees
countynewsonline.org

New dogs at the Shelter – including 3 Puppies

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 7 new dogs, 3 of them 8 weeks old puppies, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
GREENVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Susan Ann (Henry) Christensen

DECEMBER 13, 1948 – SEPTEMBER 27, 2022. Susan Ann (Henry) Christensen, 73 passed away on September 27, 2022, in Greenville, Ohio, after a brave battle with a long term illness. She was born on December 13, 1948, in Vallejo, California, and grew up in Union City, Indiana. Susan was...
GREENVILLE, OH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
FAA
countynewsonline.org

Marilyn Sue Liebherr

MAY 30, 1937 – SEPTEMBER 28, 2022. Marilyn Sue Liebherr, age 85, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Marilyn was born May 30, 1937. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbaileyfuneralhome.net for the Liebherr family.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Standard

FEDS RAID AT DAWN

CELINA - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security alongside other law enforcement agencies conducted an operation in Behm's Landing on the south side of Grand Lake on Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey on Tuesday afternoon said his office assisted Homeland Security earlier in the...
CELINA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Information wanted!

A 2012 Kia, red Sedona mini van (similar to the one shown) with Ohio license plate HRX5087 was stolen from our city on the north end of town last night. We also had numerous vehicles damaged and thefts occur in the same area. Please contact our dispatch at 937-548-1103 if...
GREENVILLE, OH
Ada Herald

Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station

LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
LAFAYETTE, OH
Daily Standard

2 killed in car-semi accident

GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. Anil (no last name provided), 25, Fresno, California, is being held at the...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Phyllis Ann Null

Phyllis Ann Null, age 91, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at The EverHeart Hospice Care Center in Greenville. Phyllis was born on December 5, 1930, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Russel Ray and Ethel Marie (Dickey) Bowman. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was...
GREENVILLE, OH

