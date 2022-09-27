Read full article on original website
Arkansas pumpkin patches opening despite challenges
It's October, and many of us are thinking about Halloween. What better place to go than a pumpkin patch? But some challenges are threatening this holiday tradition.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Eureka Springs 2022
Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains in northwest Arkansas, Eureka Springs is a haven for history and nature buffs, outdoor lovers, and artists. Steeped in history, culture, and art, the city is emerging as one of the top travel destinations in Arkansas. As you wander the winding mountainside streets downtown,...
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Car hits person southbound on I-49
Around 10 p.m. officers responded to an incident of a vehicle and pedestrian on mile marker 84. Arkansas Department of Transportation reports.
KTLO
Governor looks to expand electric vehicle infrastructure in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK – I would like to talk about how we are expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in our state. First, to make driving electric vehicles in Arkansas a possibility for many, the infrastructure must be there to support it. We are working hard to make that happen.
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
Kait 8
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters took a big bite out of Arkansas’s alligator population, bagging more than 100 of the massive reptiles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that during the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, hunters reported and tagged 157 alligators. According to an AGFC news release, Alligator...
Toxic Plant Found In Arkansas Is Dangerous For Cows And Humans
There is a toxic plant that you will find in Arkansas and the surrounding area that is not only dangerous to cattle but to other livestock and humans as well. This toxic plant Perilla Mint is native to Asia and the seeds are used in some cooking products and are even used for fuel. Perilla Mint also known as Chinese Basil or beefsteak plant has some really great uses. The seeds of the plant have been shown to have cardioprotective, antioxidant, anticancer, anti-diabetic, antiasthma, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties.
Five Arkansas billionaires on Forbes list of wealthiest Americans for 2022
The annual Forbes 400 list is out for 2022, with five Arkansans ranking among the wealthiest people in the United States.
Arkansas family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
State Fair of Texas Opens This Weekend Including The Auto Show
Buckle up for the 2022 Texas Auto Show... The Press Conference lineup on Thursday included big announcements from a long list of top manufacturers. Can you believe it, since 1913, the auto show has been a big part of the State Fair of Texas. Whether you’re a diehard car fanatic or you just like to look around at the newest models, this part of the fair is the ultimate destination for all things automotive. Below are some of the highlights that you can see at this year's State Fair of Texas.
KHBS
New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas
A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
Arkansans wrangle up huge gator in Sulphur River
FOUKE, Ark. — A large alligator was caught in the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area near Fouke in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East, his friend Carson Bumgardner, and cousin Gil Elam were all out hunting on the Sulphur River when they encountered what he referred to as a "monster" of an alligator.
Pulaski Co. among 24 counties with burn bans
Pulaski County has been added to the Burn Ban list which is consistently growing with the dry conditions we are experiencing.
Entries Now Accepted For This Texas Statewide Art Contest
Do you have a young artist at home? Do they love nature and maybe a day at the lake or river fishing? Then make sure they enter their artwork in this Texas State contest. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is now accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest. You have until February 28 to enter. This contest is an educational program that encourages our youths' interest in fisheries and fishing.
Kait 8
Bill assistance still available for qualified Entergy Arkansas customers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Although the weather is cooling off, those still suffering from high utility bills because of this summer’s record-breaking temperatures can still get help. Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers, according to the electric company. For bills in July...
Ian Now Extremely Dangerous: What it Means for Alabama, Gulf Coast
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
