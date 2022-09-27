ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Eureka Springs 2022

Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains in northwest Arkansas, Eureka Springs is a haven for history and nature buffs, outdoor lovers, and artists. Steeped in history, culture, and art, the city is emerging as one of the top travel destinations in Arkansas. As you wander the winding mountainside streets downtown,...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Beaver, AR
State
Arkansas State
Kicker 102.5

Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas

By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
ARKANSAS STATE
CJ Coombs

Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks

James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Golden Gate Bridge#Outdoor Info#Northwest Arkansas#Suspension Bridge#Travel Destinations
Kait 8

Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters took a big bite out of Arkansas’s alligator population, bagging more than 100 of the massive reptiles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that during the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, hunters reported and tagged 157 alligators. According to an AGFC news release, Alligator...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Toxic Plant Found In Arkansas Is Dangerous For Cows And Humans

There is a toxic plant that you will find in Arkansas and the surrounding area that is not only dangerous to cattle but to other livestock and humans as well. This toxic plant Perilla Mint is native to Asia and the seeds are used in some cooking products and are even used for fuel. Perilla Mint also known as Chinese Basil or beefsteak plant has some really great uses. The seeds of the plant have been shown to have cardioprotective, antioxidant, anticancer, anti-diabetic, antiasthma, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Kicker 102.5

State Fair of Texas Opens This Weekend Including The Auto Show

Buckle up for the 2022 Texas Auto Show... The Press Conference lineup on Thursday included big announcements from a long list of top manufacturers. Can you believe it, since 1913, the auto show has been a big part of the State Fair of Texas. Whether you’re a diehard car fanatic or you just like to look around at the newest models, this part of the fair is the ultimate destination for all things automotive. Below are some of the highlights that you can see at this year's State Fair of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KHBS

New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas

A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
THV11

Arkansans wrangle up huge gator in Sulphur River

FOUKE, Ark. — A large alligator was caught in the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area near Fouke in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East, his friend Carson Bumgardner, and cousin Gil Elam were all out hunting on the Sulphur River when they encountered what he referred to as a "monster" of an alligator.
FOUKE, AR
Kicker 102.5

Entries Now Accepted For This Texas Statewide Art Contest

Do you have a young artist at home? Do they love nature and maybe a day at the lake or river fishing? Then make sure they enter their artwork in this Texas State contest. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is now accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest. You have until February 28 to enter. This contest is an educational program that encourages our youths' interest in fisheries and fishing.
TEXAS STATE
Kait 8

Bill assistance still available for qualified Entergy Arkansas customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Although the weather is cooling off, those still suffering from high utility bills because of this summer’s record-breaking temperatures can still get help. Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers, according to the electric company. For bills in July...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy