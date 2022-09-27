Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Woman dies after found unresponsive at Lake View bar
CHICAGO - A woman was found unresponsive at a bar on Chicago's North Side in Lake View Saturday morning. Police say a woman, 27, was found unresponsive at a bar in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:42 a.m. The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center...
14-year-old boy shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side on Saturday. The shooting happened on East 87th Place near Cottage Grove in Burnside around noon. Someone came up behind the victim and shot him in the leg and shoulder. He was hospitalized in stable condition. No...
Woman charged in fatal domestic-related stabbing in West Englewood, police say
Police called the stabbing a domestic-related incident.
cwbchicago.com
Woman found dead in Lakeview nightclub; death investigation launched
Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found unresponsive in a Lakeview nightclub early Saturday. Officers and EMS responded to Berlin, 954 West Belmont, just after the bar’s 4 a.m. closing time after a 911 caller reported that their friend was passed out in the restroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CFD pulls body of man from lake in Rogers Park: Chicago police
The 54-year-old was found Friday morning, according to officials.
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being shot in the head in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. The man was shot on West 110th Street near South Princeton around 1:20 p.m. Police said the victim, 30, was hit in the head and was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital. No one is in custody.
Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood
CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
Man arrested in brutal Red Line bottle attack
CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a person in connection with an attack and robbery on the CTA Red Line. A man was attacked and robbed by two people early Sunday morning a the Red Line train near 95th Street. Police said 30-year-old Solomon Washington of Chicago Heights was arrested Wednesday in connection to the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
CPD says woman killed in crash with Chicago carjacking suspects on crime spree throughout SW Side
The suspects, driving a stolen car, stole two more vehicles in McKinley Park and Heart of Chicago, according to police.
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
Chicago police: Man charged in West Loop attempted kidnapping accused in other attacks on women
A man has been charged in an attempted kidnapping in the West Loop last weekend, but investigators now say he was involved in at least two more attacks against women.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, fatally stabbed in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 57-year-old was stabbed in the torso by someone he knew around 12:47 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 72nd Street, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court
CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
Teen in critical condition after South Side shooting
CHICAGO - A teen is in critical condition after a shooting in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night. Police say a 19-year-old man was near a sidewalk in the 1100 West 77th Street around 9:18 p.m. when he was shot in the back. The victim was taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night. Police say the man, 24, was near a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 7:53 p.m. when he was hit in the chest and arm by gunfire. The victim took himself...
Man, 30, shot to death while driving on South Side
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and […]
nypressnews.com
Man killed in South Side shooting
A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
Comments / 0